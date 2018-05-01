Older Accounts of 'Gargoyle' Encounters in Illinois

I recently received 2 older accounts oF Gargoyle-like beings:
I am now 32 and this story is coming out of Rock Island, Illinois, about 3 hours away from Chicago. In about the year 1997 I remember my mom having to work 3rd shift. She asked me to run out to the car and get something for her before she went to work. This was about 9 or 10pm and all of a sudden I heard something make a big whoosh that sounded like ginormous wings right above my head.
So I looked up (we lived right in front of the Chippiannock Cemetery...that never ever scared me mind you even at night) and I looked up at street light across the street from our house (but that night the light wasn't on it went out). So I remember looking up and all of a sudden I seen a figure with red eyes looking back at me and it was just sitting there and I could tell it had huge Wings down at its side.
So I ran back in the house and told my mom that I just seen this thing out there and told her what it was. I don't know if she believe me or not but she was like, "that ain't nothing but the devil after yo a**". So I was scared. So after that I went to my room and lay down and all of the sudden I heard the whooshing sound by my window. I can't remember if I had seen anything or not. I just heard the sound again and I was just terrified. So I just close my blinds, turned my TV on and fell asleep.
Whatever I seen that night I don't know if they call it a devil or what, but it was real. I remember it probably being about 5 ft tall in the wings had to be pretty large because I remember when it was looking at me from on top of the the light pole, its wings were kind of like hanging down as so if it was wrapped up and they look pretty big. From that day on I believe all the sightings that I've been hearing about were true. I've been hearing about it for years.
Thanks for listening to my story if there is any more information you need just let me know. ST
NOTE: I called the witness and she described the incident in detail. She stated that it reminded her of a Gargoyle and that the eyes were quite bright and that there small protrusions or horns on the head. It seemed that the incident still bothers her to this day...very believable. Lon
I also received the following account:
I was a senior in high school, taking a late night ride with my boyfriend near his house in Naperville/Lisle, Illinois. We were sneaking out to have a cigarette. As we were driving along a street, slowly with both windows completely down (had a Mustang and didn’t want to wake the neighborhood with his loud exhaust)...we heard a loud screech in the distance.
We looked at each other and confirmed that we both had heard the same thing. He slowed down to a complete stop to listen. All of the sudden, coming from the left side of the driver's side of the front windshield appeared this Gargoyle-like thing. It was about 4 feet in length, with wings, front claws, Reptilian like skin and big glowing eyes. The color is hard to remember, it was almost transparent like...purple.
As it flew in front of the windshield, literally over the cars hood, it stopped suddenly and proceeded to scare the sh*t out of us both. Its eye protruded from it’s head and it made a snarling like jester. It definitely was trying to scare us. It then flew off or disappeared.
This happened so quickly. The adrenaline in our veins pumped instantly from the fright. Immediately after the thing flew off, I looked to the left at my boyfriend and every hair on both of his arms was standing straight up. Again, we both confirmed what we both had seen and were bewildered.
20 years later, I still wonder what we had seen. I’ve researched on my own on the net. I have found that what I had witnessed has been possibly been seen and may be still out there.
This sighting makes me a believer that there is another dimension that we cannot see. It sometimes may show its face. This thing, this entity was not nice. It was demonic, it used its power over us to scare us beyond anything that I’ve ever felt before.
I drive by the location all the time. I live near it. The location is near a wooded area/a subdivision and...get this, an Abbey and Monastery. The land that we were traveling on and also the wooded area (perhaps it lived in) was once land owned by the Abbey. Is there a connection? I’d love to know!
Regards, Kara
NOTE: I am waiting to talk to the witness. I will update if new information is gathered. Lon
