New Photo of Bat-Winged Being in Pilsen, Chicago

I received the following report on 5/11/2018 at 4:32 AM ET:
Hi Lon,
I hope this finds you well. I am attaching a few photos I have from a GoPro that I use on my way to work. I use a time lapse to both save memory and it makes longer bike rides easier to digest. The first photo is when I was first alerted to this a large, winged creature gliding in the sky. I was riding my bike to work and this frame was taken approx. 2:50pm on Wednesday, May 9 while I was stopped at a red light at Loomis/18th/Blue Island. I was heading south on Loomis. There was a strong headwind coming from the south and I recall fixating my gaze on the two flags above the library. Out of the corner of my eye, I see a man point up to the sky. At that moment I look to the area he is pointing and see what I refer to as the “batman”. There wasn’t much to report other than this creature was gliding the entire time I saw it, and maybe only saw it bend its wings half way.
I was not sure how long my visual would last, so I did my best of just holding my camera (which is a GoPro attached to my bike helmet) in the general area. At a later point, I do change to a live video and while this is happening, I am physically able to see the creature fly, however it did not catch on my GoPro. Another note of the GoPro is that it is taken from a wide angle and everything is much further than what it appears. The other pictures I am including are the best still I was able to retrieve from the time lapse, the very first time I can tell I capture the winged being on video, and I also have included a size comparison of the being as a plane passes in the distance. Again, everything is unfortunately pretty underwhelming and small due to the camera I was using.
I did not stop to talk to any witnesses or point out the sighting to anyone near by. Mostly because I wanted to keep trying to keep the creature in view and I was also running late to work. There were no overwhelming emotion, other than slight amazement. A little background, I found your website late last summer during the peak of the batman sightings from last year. I mostly found it interesting so many different people claimed to see something otherwise inexplicable. I myself still don’t know what to make of it. I would be more than happy to let you rip the original copy. I think it is too large to send via email. I am free to discuss this sighting further. - KH
NOTE: I talked to the witness by telephone. He stated that the size was about 6-7 ft. in length and a wingspan of at least 10 ft. The wings appeared to by bat-like in shape and structure. He also stated that there were seagulls and other birds flying around it, but were so small in comparison that these were not seen in the images. There are other images, that we are still analyzing. I'm not saying that the image is unimpeachable...but it is interesting nonetheless. We just hope that more photographic evidence eventually surfaces. The witness shared his name and contact information with me, and it will be shared with the task force for verification. This sighting has been added to the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
