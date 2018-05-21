I've reported here before, but I never followed up because I was scared. I think it's finally time to talk...I was in my backyard, and my dog was barking like crazy. I was trying to get her to be quiet, she kept running back and fourth in the yard, jumping up the fence, like as if chasing a cat. She was barking and she then sat in the middle of the yard. I finally got up one last time to bring her inside, but as soon as I got next to her she stopped barking. It was so silent. At night, you can see the stars but, for the most part, there weren't any. It was pitch black. I mean, NOTHING. Then, the stars I mean, were in the shape of a ellipse, but I don't know for sure. My phone broke, like, literally broke. The battery was dripping. I don't know what happened next. I woke up in my room and I haven't talked to anyone except for one person.The second encounter I had, which I've sent before, was in my living room. In the morning, but the sun was barely rising. It was around 4 or 5 am in the summer. I looked out the window, and there it was. Clear as day. A being. Its face was bony, very skinny, sucked in to the bone. It had no eyes. No nose. It had holes on the sides of its head, which, I thought were like a reptile's ears. But it was fleshy. It looked human. But it had the slightest pale green in it; blue in some spots. It was tall, but hunched over, with four arms and very small legs. It had a very large spine, like, it was long, and it was very prominent. Also very easy to see through its flesh. It had something else, where our ribs would be. It looked like gills. They were bright pink. No tail. I dropped my glass of milk and he/it turned to look at me. It stared; for what felt like hours. I know exactly what it looks like. I could almost feel the creature through the glass. I blacked out. I woke up later around 12 noon.Then lastly, the reason why I reported all this to you. I was in Page, AZ with a friend, who is Navajo. He took me to meet his family on the reservation. That first night, we went out at about midnight. We walked up on top of this huge sandstone ridge, and his father told us never to leave at night. (blah blah blah right?) I didn't listen. Mind you, I'm a very intelligent 14 year old boy. I should have listened. There was a bright light. Illuminated the valley. It was a bright as day, it grew brighter and brighter. And then it kind of coned into a small area, like a stage light, but really bright. We could feel the heat. The cone of light grew so small you could barely see it, yet it grew hotter and hotter. It was like a laser. Then a loud buzzing sound started, it was a low hum, then a loud ring. Then complete silence, but it was bright. The light sketched across the sand like lighting or a crack in the ice. We ran faster then I've run before.We later decided to walk back to the sands the next night. We walked out there, and it was overcast and raining; but the rain was caught and wouldn't sink into the sand. We dug in. For a radius of thirty feet, there was glass. It looked like a spider web on the top, with a plate under it. We later dug it up and, it looked random to me. But who knows? His father said to leave it and its God's work. It's not for the media, so we buried it. Shortly after the man's cattle and sheep started to disappear. -**********