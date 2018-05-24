Daily 2 Cents: Unknown Wales Creature -- FBI Investigating Mysterious 'Booms' in Pennsylvania -- Woman in Black Walking Her Dog

If you wish to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











“I have heard some rumors of a similar being to mothman appearing near to where I'm from in Wales, UK. My mother have claimed to have seen a similar being while she was in a car with her sister. She claimed to have seen a "shimmering cloaked like creature" when she told me this, it immediately made me think of the grim reaper. She said it came out of the darkness and followed besides the car on the passenger side and then went over to the drivers side, then finally it goes above the car and stopping in its trails. Without knowing about my mother and her sister's sighting, there have been about 4 more people to have seen a similar being at the same area. I thought I saw something similar on the same road but I may have just seen something like a kite or a black bag stuck on wiring...I was on my way to college, on a bus, otherwise I'd have took more notice. I want to believe the supernatural...but reported sightings aren't enough for me. Also, there have been few deaths on these roads, one was a cousin's girlfriend and her friend who drove their way on to scaffolding pipes and was impaled, the driver behind them said they just swerved off the road straight into the pipes, but the car didn't seem to lose control, it was if it was did intentionally...it makes me think if they saw it. I honestly don't know.” - TheRonamon**********SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Federal and local authorities are investigating mysterious booms being reported in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties.Springfield Township police say there have been multiple reports of loud explosions, with the most recent one happening shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.Humans Have Wiped Out 85 Percent Of Mammals On Earth, Study SaysNo one seems to know the source of the mysterious booms.“I thought that somebody was making a tunnel or space junk fell out of the sky,” said Susan Crompton, who lives in Haycock Township.“From poachers, gunfire, to explosions to a sonic boom,” said Jerry Hertz of the mysterious sound.There have been no shortages of theories, but still no answer as to why so many residents have been jolted by mysterious and near-deafening sounds.**********“In the late 1990's I had a paper route in a small town I Oregon. For one delivery I had to deliver to a set of mail boxes. I pulled left, started to put papers in. I was paranoid about traffic, so I constantly checked my rear-view mirror. It was a rainy day. I saw a woman in a long black coat with a hood walking a small black dog. I physically turned in my seat to see the woman. No one there. I checked the mirrors, there she was!!! I turned again. Still no one there. I drove off like a bat out of Hell. I delivered the rest of the papers there when it was brighter! Creepy.” - Therese Van Vleet****************************************