Daily 2 Cents: Tall Alien by the Road -- White Owl & UFO -- 'Zombie' Warning Issued in Florida City

I have been wanting to tell someone who cares about what I seen for a very long time, someone that will believe me and not judge. It's been many years ago but I remember it as if it was yesterday. I was at work one day in Greensboro, NC. lunch time rolled around and I left for my friend's house in Allen Jay (High Point).



Anyway it was the early spring, a beautiful day approx 12:15 pm. As I remember is was 1992. As I turned down a road called Nance Ave on the way to my friend's house. Actually I was almost there. As I drove everything was fine. All of a sudden there was a 8- 9 ft alien (maybe even taller) standing on the left side of my car on the side of the road. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I slowed down to look up at it and it was very tall. The eyes were kinda large and shaped like the normal cat's eyes that we see a lot for aliens. He was so black and dark...his cloak (as it looked to me) came up and it looked like he had on a toboggan type cap, but again it was so black that it kind of melted in together with the cloak. It was terribly skinny. And his eyes were very shiny. Very thin and very tall. No hands were visible or feet, he was just standing there looking straight at something. As I drove by slowly I kept watching in my mirror at what I was seeing and all of a sudden it turned and was looking at me.



Now the road I was on is somewhat hilly with up and down small hills. I was so fascinated with what I was seeing I wanted to go back. I never took my eyes off of the alien as I could see just a little bit of him. Still as I went to turn around, I still had a visual on the alien. As I whipped my car around, maybe 3-4 seconds with my eyes not on the alien, well he was gone. I was scared, but also fascinated.



I think the only one who believed me was my friend as I told her and took several shots of tequila at her house, that never phased me. She said when I came flying threw her door my face was very white and she knew something was wrong. I was trying to calm down before I went back to work. I have never seen another one, but have seen mysterious thing at the NC coast where I go.



Thank You. DB

