Daily 2 Cents: Stan Gordon Reports Bigfoot Encounter -- 'Greys' Near Mt. Rainier -- Giant Predatory Worms Invade France

On the afternoon of May 16, 2018, a person was driving their vehicle on a rural road near the border of Washington and Greene counties in Pennsylvania. The driver noticed a truck pulled off to the side of the country road, and the person by the truck and a passenger inside were pointing towards the hillside which was about 50 yards away.It was then that the first driver noticed something unusual . The witness stated, “I swear to God it was Bigfoot.” Stepping out of the tree line was a large upright creature covered with black/brown hair. It was estimated to be at least 6 ½ to 7 feet tall from that distance. The arms were long and hung down by its side. It walked on two legs. At that distance the witness could not make out any facial features, but stated it had no muzzle, and was certain that it was not a bear.The creature was observed as it stepped out of the tree line and took 4 or 5 steps, then walked back into the tree line and wasn’t observed again. The witness heard no unusual sounds and didn’t notice any odd smells. The witness was concerned that no one would believe her, however she was certain that she had seen something unusual.-----The witness was in her home located in a rural area of Greene County. The woman was closing a window as a storm was approaching the area. As she looked through the window she noticed a dark, hat-like saucer shaped object that was stationary over a neighbor’s home about 150 feet away.The object while dark in color was not quite black. It was estimated at 20-25 feet in length and approximately 8-10 feet high. The witness did not observe any windows, lights, or sound. There seemed to be towards the top of the object, some type of yellow or gold markings.While the witness watched, the object banked, and moved off into the sky toward the southeast, then just vanished from sight. The entire observation lasted 6-10 seconds.**********Ashford, WA - 1994-09-10: It was a clear night and my dog and I were camping near Mt. Rainier. I saw what I thought was a satellite, but it moved differently than a satellite. When I went to bed I zipped the tent up so the dog could not get out and went to sleep.When I awoke the tent flap was open and I had a burning sensation on my right shoulder. It hurt so bad I had a hard time using my right arm. I thought a insect had bitten me. When I got home I had a black spot about the size of a 50 cent piece on my right shoulder. It hurt for a year and I did not go to the doctor.I started having memories of Greys around the campsite.I remembered two came and got me out of the tent and sat me on logs near the campfire ashes. I sensed there was a third Grey nearby. I remembered having a stick and stirring the ashes and remarking how I wish there was a fire because I was cold. I remember the Greys seemed like old friends to me, and I was talking to them. I don't think they talked to me. One of the Greys came up behind me and pulled the neck of the sweatshirt down on my right shoulder and stuck me with something. I don't remember anything after that, I just woke up the next morning in the tent with the flap open.Over a year or two later they came to me in my bedroom, this time the Greys looked more human than before. They seemed to be wearing robes with some patterns on them. This time they communicated with me telepathically and said 'nice to meet you.' I said 'hi'. The one Grey's eyes then turned strikingly blue in color and seemed to pierce my head like a laser beam. I had a headache for a week after that. After that incident I remembered everything that had happened to be before.Much later I woke up to see if it was snowing and saw a large silent craft with floodlights on the front and rear cruising slowly over the houses in my neighborhood.I was an Aerospace Engineer Manager for Boeing and didn't work on any government contracts just airplanes.The visits continued until 1999 and ended when I moved to Arizona. As a child I grew up 60 miles west of Tucson on a ranch and remember seeing Greys. -**********Giant predatory worms from tropical parts of Asia that have stealthily invaded French gardens pose a threat to local wildlife, scientists are warning.The voracious creatures have infiltrated gardens across the country and also French territories.A new study has collected reports of the unusual creatures, which are known to grow up to 40cm in length.Despite their size, these unusual creatures would have gone completely unnoticed were it not for the efforts of amateur naturalist Pierre Gros who took a photograph of an unidentified worm in 2013.“This photograph was sent from email to email to email and finally it came to me,” Professor Jean-Lou Justine, a zoologist at the French National Museum of Natural History told The Independent.**************************************************