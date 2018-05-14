Daily 2 Cents: Possible 'Oranges' Humanoid Observed in Phoenix -- Lost Time After UFO Encounter -- Rounders Glitch

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



I recently moved from a small town Indiana about a month ago. I moved in with my boyfriend in a gated community in Scottsdale. I fell in love with Arizona, I've never seen anything like it, honestly. Unfortunately, my boyfriend & I are no longer together so I moved in with a friend in South Phoenix. I can honestly say I'm enjoying myself here a lot more than I was with my ex, ha ha.My beliefs aren't related to the famous biblical forum, but more of believing in the universe. I believe that whatever we think & feel on the inside, is what we attract to us on the outside, known as 'the law of attraction'. If my religion were to be labeled, it'd be closest to Buddhism. I've seen a few indescribable lights in the sky while driving, or star gazing, etc. I've always believed in extraterrestrials, never doubted. My parents, and a few of my friends think I'm a little nuts for having an open mind, but I am...why not?A few days ago, I had just laid down & was searching for something to watch on Netflix. I felt like I needed to take a break from Family Guy, & watch something a little more, well, WAY more different. I came across the movie called "Dark Skies", I remembered wanting to see it in theater a few years ago. Anyways, it turns out it was about alien abductions that this family was experiencing. It was a great movie. Was very believable that something like that could really happen. Remember -- I'm open-minded.Earlier tonight, I was relaxing on the couch trying to find something to catch my eye on Netflix once again. I came across an Alien Abduction documentary. I watched it half way through, and then just lost interest, so I ended up turning it off. After I turned the TV off, I decided walk to the kitchen to get a nice cold cola from the fridge. As I walked passed my double door entrance to my backyard, for some odd reason I decided to take a peak out. Well I did just that, & I saw something for the first time that at first, I didn't even realize that what I was looking at, was for real. There is a brick fence about 5 1/2 in tall that divides the backyards of our neighborhood. The street light was stinging onto the back to the neighbors house, & I suddenly noticed a figure, it was a little bigger than the size of a basketball. But unlike a basketball, the back of the figure went into a cone shape. It was so still, that I just said to myself "Oh, well look at that! That thing on the fence looks just like an alien head, ha ha. "Well, I end to walking away after about 7-8 seconds, I get my coke, then on my way back to my living room, I decided to peak once again, again, for some odd reason. Turns out the alien head shaped figure I was looking at, had disappeared. I'm not asking anyone to believe me, but I know what I saw, & I know for a fact that my roommate was upstairs, sound asleep. I'm not really frightened by it. To be honest with you, I think it's kind of cool. -**********This occurred near Traverse City, Michigan in 1998. After dropping the feed at the deer blind we headed up the road toward the store. After driving a short distance we encountered an object moving over the road ahead of us. The object had double lights all the way around it which faced down toward the road. The lights went around it in a rectangular shape. I remember telling my son that is a UFO while looking at the object. As we drove the object moved to the left slightly past the road. Suddenly the object disappeared as if it were never there. It was as if someone just suddenly turned off a light switch and it was gone. We did not see the object go anywhere, it was just gone.When we got to the store we had just left, which should have taken approximately a half an hour to go to the blind and drop the feed off and return to the store, we found that the store was already closed. I got on the pay phone immediately and called my mother's house and asked her what time it was, it was 23:30 hours. Therefore it would have taken us two hours to drive approximately 3 miles drop off the deer feed and return to the store. I figure we lost approximately one and one half hours that we cannot account for since it should have only taken approximately one half hour to drop the feed and return to the store. MO**********“Okay, so when I was maybe nine, I think something kind of weird happened to me. We were playing some kind of game, rounders, I think, on the school court, and the ball had just been hit. I ran to catch it but it kept going up and I had to blink because the sun was in my eyes. After I blinked it was gone and there was a butterfly there instead. I immediately turned around to see that the next person was already about to hit the next ball and was extremely confused and disoriented. I don’t believe the ball turned into a butterfly obviously, and I think it was the sun in my eyes but the weird thing is that I clearly remember other people running for it with me and when I turned around they were at the other side of the court. There was no way they or the ball could have gotten there that fast and I’m fairly certain that it was the sun combined with my extremely bad eye site but it still really confuses me.”********************