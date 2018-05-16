Daily 2 Cents: 'No doubt, we saw an alien being!' -- Hypnotized by an Orb -- Strange Man in Black

'No doubt, we saw an alien being!'
'My fiancee and I were driving north on the 210 freeway from Loma Linda to Highland, CA around 10pm one evening in 2009. Suddenly something moved across the freeway just in front of us from right to left, but never made it to the center wall. It just vanished into thin air. It was obviously a living creature approximately 12 to 13 feet tall and extremely thin. It ran with a speed faster than I can even estimate. I had a UFO sighting experience previously but my fiancee was traumatized. She said "I have never believed in UFOs or anything of that nature, but I know beyond any doubt I saw an alien being". It was also slightly transparent, as we could see through it as it ran in front of us. Even though I am a believer and know what I have seen in the past, this has disturbed me. We didn't talk much about it at first. I think we both wanted to pretend we didn't see it, but she will not drive that stretch of freeway alone at night now. We've decided we need to talk! After all these years, would anyone believe us? - AH'
Hypnotized by an Orb
“In 1961 my father was six years old. At 10:00 p.m. one summer night my father and younger brother were in the super market in Tulsa, Oklahoma. My father said he felt something tell him to go outside. He grabbed his brother's hand and walked out the front door. He said there was about twenty or thirty people congregated staring up at the sky. My father looked up into the sky and saw a brilliant orb hovering among the stars. He guessed it was about 1,000 feet above the ground. He said the orb would bounce from side to side, then up and down. He told me he didn't feel fear and that as the orb danced it put him and his brother in a trance like state. He said the orb seemed very playful. Well, anyway after the UFO danced for about 15 to 20 minutes, he said, without a sound the orb shot straight up in the sky, and disappeared. He told me at no point during the encounter did he feel any fear. My father was a preacher for thirty years. When he told me this story I could tell that he was being honest with me. He wouldn't just make this up. Thanks for your time, and sorry for being long winded.” - Casandra Tolleson
Strange Man in Black
"This incident happened approximately ten and a half years ago, on the 4th of July. I had the day off and was hanging out at my neighbor's house, who lived across the street. It was extremely hot, roughly 100 degrees Fahrenheit and humid. I practically never wear shorts, but I had to that day. To set the scene, this was a residential neighborhood of single family homes and duplexes in the central city.
At some point in the early afternoon, we noticed a person walking down the sidewalk. He was a tall, very broad-shouldered, dark-complected black man with a shaved head. What was bizarre was how he was dressed. Again, I have to emphasize how hot it was. He was wearing a set of military-style BDUs (Battle Dress Uniform), aka fatigues. These are usually camouflage, but his were black, like police SWAT teams often wear. I recall him also wearing black combat boots. The BDUs had no visible patches or insignia. OVER the BDUs, he wore a heavy, black leather full-length coat. I recall him wearing sunglasses.
He seemed to come out of nowhere, walk past everyone, and continue until he turned a corner and we couldn't see him anymore. He had a demeanor of being very focused, very "on a mission". I was concerned at the time that he was wearing the coat to conceal a shotgun or assault rifle, but to the very best of my knowledge no crimes were committed in the area that day. Even though we remained outside for hours, he didn't return. None of us had seen him before or saw him again- ever (this is unusual because we generally had at least a visual familiarity with virtually everyone in the immediate neighborhood).
There is nothing necessarily paranormal at all in this incident. However, I have always found it extremely weird and felt that IF there are time travelers or dimension travelers, he was one of them." - JKeel99
Floating Clown?
“When I was around 3 or 4 years old living in Western Sydney in Australia (Casula to be precise) I remember going out to the backyard with my Mother and one of her friends late in the afternoon. All three of us were looking at a humanoid figure floating in the sky. I couldn't tell how far away or how high it was but what I remember well was that it looked a Man dressed up like a Clown and holding onto strings that were attached to Balloons! As an Adult I still find it strange how a grown Man could be floating through the sky in straight line. The other thing is my Mother told me a few years ago that I had a fear of clowns when I was little.” - Heavy Metal Dude
