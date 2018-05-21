Daily 2 Cents: 'Never contact us again!' -- Large 'Giggling' Bat -- Big Ball of Blue Light

I was told by MUFON to never to contact them again. So I want to be clear with this...between 70/75 I witnessed UFOs and was abducted with my grandmother. 3 years ago I did a report on MUFON and talked to Maddy. I didn't have any problems with what I seen or going on a UFO. I talked with her because I had questions. Around 2 yeas ago I took a photo of the Moon and something shiny was to the right in that photo. Last year I had a short Grey pull a prank on me in my apartment. Earlier this year I did a report on it, but again I had a question about it. My question was 'are people that had contact with aliens...are they having contact again?'



A few weeks ago at work I seen a UFO again. It was around 50 yards wide. It came out of a cloud then traveled along the west side going south then started making clouds from the sides of the UFO and went back into the cloud. A few days later I did a report on MUFON and the next day the top person (Sue) from MUFON in Wisconsin, contacted me by email asking questions. Also a woman that worked with Sue (this persons name is Donna) called me and we talked for about 10 minutes. She wanted to meet so we agreed on a time and place.



So for a few days I answered those questions. It took awhile because I told her about the abduction my grandmother and I had. I went on MUFON and seen the tools part of that website and I decided to find out if that photo I have is a planet or something else. The photo is on a tablet. I have a Galaxy 7 so I took a photo of it, because that tablet is not hooked up to WiFi and sent those photos. I sent to Sue and told her to check it out. Around 8 hours later she emailed me back and she demanded I never contact those 2 or MUFON again ever.



I didn't have any idea what happened. At 4 am I get done with work and I was sitting in a office. I was reading the emails I sent in and couldn't figure out what happened. Then I looked at the photos in my gallery on my phone and at that time I could see why she sent that email. That shiny thing is a UFO, but what else was on that UFO is not good. I could see a laser gun and another weapon in back of it. if you would like to see the photos I will send them to you. Thanks for reading this. EC

My boyfriend was outside with his uncle around 9pm two years ago in 2016. Their house near Hillsborough River and by a dead end had many trees and they were outside talking. Than my boyfriend said from his peripheral he saw a large bat coming towards him and he just punched it as hard as he could. The bat with a large wingspan of 3 to 4 feet was on the porch and started to try to regain itself. He said it seemed to have giggled. My boyfriend described it as being so loud as he started to want to take off. He was in shock because it seemed to want to attack again. He ran away from the scene and both were shocked to know that happened. When he told me I believed him. We live in Tampa, Florida. - DL

A few years back me and my ex lived in her grandmas old house. She had seen a ball of light floating across the living room years before. But it was around Christmas time of 2014 and we were in the bedroom. For some reason that I can’t remember she screamed out “I don’t want to F”N live here anymore.” Right after she said that we both saw a big ball of blue light shoot across the ceiling from one side of the room to the other. She had a wind chime hanging over the bed and the ball of light shot into it and made it move back and forth making the wind chime noises. I tried to explain it naturally but I couldn’t come up with a natural reason a blue ball of light would go across the ceiling and make a wind chime move. - MH

******************************“I was biking back from my friend's house who lives 10 minutes from me. I have to cross an intersection, so I cross and, coming towards me, which would be going to the direction to my friend's, was a man who walked very slowly and was carrying a bag. So we were very clearly going in opposite direction, only I was going much faster on my bike. Two minutes later, I then see the man walking towards me again, the same direction and I had been following the same bike path. I was shocked, I haven't been able to wrap my head around how he got back to where I was, when he was walking in the other direction when I first saw him. I kept the same pace going in a straight line on the bike path the whole time from my friend's house, I see the man the first time walking past me, and then another time within two minutes, again, walking past me.... I don't know how this happened.” - Evan******************************