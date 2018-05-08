Daily 2 Cents: My Encounter with the Men in Black -- Repeating Events -- Unexplained Beam of Light

The Chicago sightings are continuing into 2018...and spreading throughout the region!

My MIB encounter happened in 2004 and it was something that I'll never forget.Prior to the MIB incident, I went on a camping trip to Joshua Tree National Park with a few friends. On our last night there, we were looking at the stars while in front of the campfire. That's when I witnessed a couple of glowing blue UFOs in the night sky going at amazing speeds. I couldn't believe what I was seeing and my friends were equally amazed and mystified. I tried to take a photo with my flip phone but the UFOs moved too fast for me to get a clear image of them.On our drive back home, we talked more about what we saw and were really excited about it. Not long after, I noticed a black car following me from a distance. I switched lanes to make sure the black car was in fact following me and sure enough wherever I went the car followed. Then when I glanced at my rear view mirror again, the car suddenly disappeared without a trace, which was really unsettling.The next day, after running a few errands I started driving home and when I arrived at my house I saw a black Cadillac parked in my driveway. I tried to convince myself that it wasn't the same black car following me a day ago but my gut feeling told me otherwise.When I got out of my car, two men in matching black suits, light gray dress shirts, black ties, and black fedoras approached me and asked if they could ask me a few questions about what I witnessed the night before. I asked them who they were and to see some credentials. They claimed that they worked for a division of the US Air Force.Their appearance looked what I can only describe as "plastic" and expressionless and they both had a pale olive skin tone. They spoke in a raspy, monotone voice and their speech was very precise; sounding almost synthetic. They also had a very cold and intense gaze.Some of the questions they asked were:Can you describe what you saw that night?What do you think you saw?Did you take any photos of what you witnessed?Were there others who might have had recording devices or cameras?Do you know if anyone recorded the incident?"Have you spoken about this incident with anyone else who wasn't present with you that night?Did you find any unusual debris at the location you were that night?Would you be withholding any important information from us?Of course, I didn't answer most of their questions honestly and I did withhold a lot of information as to what I saw and who I was with.They ended their questioning by strongly advising me to refrain from talking about what I witnessed with anyone and to forget the incident ever happened. They also strongly implied that they would be keeping an eye on me in case I decided to ignore their demands. After the encounter, I had this constant ominous feeling for a while and always looked over my shoulder wherever I went.I don't know who these men were or how they had knowledge of what I saw that night, but I believe that they were the men in black. Since that encounter, I've been really hesitant and careful about who I share my experience with but I finally decided to share it here.EDIT: The years following that incident, I've only had a couple of UFO sightings at night on separate occasions but I haven't had any more visits from odd men dressed in black, not yet anyway. -**********“So my mom lives out of state and my parents are divorced so twice every month I take a 4 hour long drive two states away. The first week in the month my brother came with us to her house which made us a tiny bit later than usual and on the drive two things stuck out to me. 1. When we were at a stop light in front of a gas station, we stopped directly behind a car that had a window in the trunk which I thought was cool, and, 2. On an old dirt road a car that was all burned and black but not on fire was sitting on the side of the road but it looked like they almost parallel parked and there weren't ANY dents on the car indicating a crash and there was an older African American man in a suit standing there on the phone and then we made the same drive two weeks later and once again two things stuck out to me 1. I saw the same car speeding past us a little ways after we passed that gas station and 2. there was a car crashed on the side of the road with no dents or anything erupting into flames as we passed and an older African American man in a suit was barely escaping the flames."**********I don't know, if this was an alien sighting, or if it even counts as one, but it's something I experienced several years ago, and just shrugged it off, not thinking that I could be involved in something like this.It happened during the summer, about 7 or 8 years ago, and my cousins and I were bored and so we decided to go see a movie. But before we left, I had to finish up a load of laundry.Now, our house is the middle house in a cul-de-sac, so when we open our garage door, it faces the cul-de-sac and the street that leads into it. Our washing machine and and dryer are in there, and so when we do the wash, we can see the outside world.After putting the clothes in the washer I opened the door to the house, to go back inside. The door, is the kind, that when open, it automatically shuts close, real fast. Well, I opened the door, and all of a sudden, my entire garage is flooded in a bright neon lime-green light.I turn around and see that the entire neighborhood is flooded in this light. Everywhere I looked, everything was covered in this light, as if someone was holding a light, right over our cul-de-sac. I didn't see any object, but after about 10 seconds, of being in light, this huge shadow came out of nowhere and then flew off to the western sky. And then there was this weird wind (like a suction)and the trees blew along with other debris, to the west and then stopped.The light "flew" off too, and everything turned back to normal. I turned around and started to walk back in the house. Now, all this time, the door has been opened. And if you recall, I told you that it was one of those sprung doors, that shut as quickly as it opened. Well, right then and there, the door shut, right over my left foot, ripping up my nail on my big toe.The Dr. said, the nail would never grow back, because the nerves had been lifted out, but it did, and to this day, my toe has a nail. Something, my Dr. said was a "miracle." I don't know what it was that happened that day, but I always thought, that it had something to do with an alien. So, I was wondering if you can shed some sort of information on this, and tell me, if you have another experience such as this, recorded. Thanks. -****************************************