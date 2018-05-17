Daily 2 Cents: Meghan Markle Related to Serial Killer H.H. Holmes? -- A Brief Blip in Time -- Possible Abduction Attempt

Meghan Markle Related to Serial Killer H.H.Holmes?
Jeffrey Mudgett, the eighth cousin of Prince Harry's fiancee, claims the family is related to H.H. Holmes...a man once dubbed America's first serial murderer
Serial killer H.H. Holmes murdered at least nine known victims, targeting his victims in a specialist Factory of Death hotel, and was executed in 1896 - with some theories suggesting he had travelled to the UK to unleash the horrific killings in London's East End to become Jack the Ripper.
The eighth cousin of Prince Harry's fiancée lawyer Jeff Mudgett has since claimed the family is related to the notorious killer, telling the Daily Star: "We did a study with the FBI and CIA and Scotland Yard regarding handwriting analysis.
"It turns out he was Jack the Ripper. This means Meghan is related to Jack the Ripper.
"I don't think the Queen knows. I am not proud he is my ancestor. Meghan won't be either. Read more at Meghan Markle ‘is related to Jack the Ripper serial killer suspect H H Holmes’ who killed victims in Factory of Death hotel
NOTE: Since the Windsors (and Prince Harry) are related to Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler) and Meghan Markle is related to H.H. Holmes, it makes for a macabre combination. Lon
Jeffrey Mudgett will be our guest on 'The Existence of Strange Things' this Friday night
Join us this Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11PM ET/10PM CT as Sean, Lon and Butch speak with A.H. Verge and Jeff Mudgett.
First we speak with A.H. Verge, A.H. talks about his Bigfoot encounter and experiences he has had in his life. His website is www.ahverge.com
Secondly, we speak with Jeff Mudgett. Jeff is the Great-Great Grandson of the serial killer H.H. Holmes. Jeff will be discussing his TV show from last summer 'American Ripper' and his plans for the future. Jeff's website is www.bloodstainsthebook.com
This is sure to be a great evening of "Strange Things".
Listen to the show at 'The Existence of Strange Things' on Radio-Memphis.com
A Brief Blip in Time
'I've had very small instances happen to me one in particular that I have never really told anyone, It was in 2014 and it was summer. I was outside having some sun my wife had just gone inside to go get a drink. I stayed outside on my own. Birds were chirping. I could hear cars on the close main road - a lot of cars, somebody mowing next door, random normal noise in and around where I live. And then they just stopped. Not all at once but maybe 10 to 20 seconds gaps, then total silence... I didn't really think anything of it for 2 to 3 mins then it started creeping me out. I shouted for my wife........and again .....and again ....I thought maybe she just didn't hear me, After 10 mins, I went in the house into the kitchen and she wasn't there! I went outside no sound anywhere! I sat outside getting more and more creeped out, then all of a sudden my wife comes out the front door, drink in hand, and says, 'Where have you been?!' I was so confused. At this point, I said, 'You have been 15 minutes getting a drink?' and she said, 'No, only 2!' In between me saying this and listening to my wife saying, I'm in a dream world, the noise of the mower, cars, birds and everything had come back without me knowing. To this day, I don't know if it was the greatest prank in the world or I banged my head or even worse, some sort of time slip. PS No BS. I've never shared this before as it just sounds stupid.' - CF
Beyond Creepy
Possible Abduction Attempt
Middletown, NY - 6/15/1997: There is another similar report of this on this website, occurring a few years earlier. When I read it, something which happened to me finally clicked. (But I still have NO IDEA what it was).
I was sleeping, and suddenly I was awake. I could see my VCR clock flashing in the dark, and the street light shining gently in the window from the next block. Sudeenly I felt wierd, and I found that I couldn't move. I was mostly paralyzed except for my face. I felt like someone or something was doing this to me. It also seemed like there was light in the room, but how was totally unclear...a moment before it had been pretty dark.
At the time I was only thinking "ghost", not "aliens". I really felt a presence. I began to get very angry, and something in me told me that this was my only defense. I nursed the feeling, and then when I was seething mad in my mind, whatever it was let go. The room was dark and silent again. I jumped up. Even though I strongly felt like this had been a ghost of some sort, something in me made me look out the window, and I discovered that it was unusually windy to my surprise.
For years I passed it off as a ghost, but now I have second thoughts. Three years earlier I lived in Pine Bush/Walker Valley, a major UFO hotspot...where I had lived for 9 years. While living there, I had never had an experience like this one. - NUFORC
