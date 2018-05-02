Daily 2 Cents: I Killed My Alien Hybrid Child -- 'Hovering' Airliner? -- Insectoid Encounter

I have been visited since 1974. I had missing time many times over the past 44 years, and have been abducted countless times.



I did have one experience in 1999 that I have reoccurring dreams...a night that happened at my home in northern Wisconsin. I remember being taken from my bed, being lead into my living room. I remember seeing things around me. I was shown a young girl 12 years old or so.



I remember knowing that I was the child's father. I remember being so angry, so that I was used over years to create this abomination. I had, for as long as I can remember, maybe 25 years kept a gun in my bed, under my pillow. I had it in my hand. I remember being so angry that I was able to pull free, I shot the girl. I am a Law Enforcement Officer. Since that day, I put it away, and I have trouble handling it.



After shooting the girl, I remember being punished. I have had lumps in my arms that hurt and remain today.



All this time I hesitate to tell anyone else about any of my sighting, I did report my story to MUFON. They called me and made me feel like a criminal. GB

This Week on 'The Existence of Strange Things:

Jonathan Downes

Radio-Memphis.com

If you wish to support the newsletter and blog, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********Walking the dog around the neighborhood and came around a curve in the sidewalk/street. I noticed something unusual and stopped walking, staring at it, trying to figure out exactly what I was seeing. The dog seemed more annoyed I’d made him stop, he did not bark or react in any way.There was a figure ahead of me, about 10 feet away, standing in the swale area, between the sidewalk & street. It was not facing me. It was skeletal thin or bony, taller than my 5’3”, white or light grayish skin, no hair, there was something blue near it’s left ear?At first, I thought maybe it was a spiritual type being, but clearly was not human. It sensed I was staring at it, looked over its right shoulder; looked at me, then looked down at the dog, immediately started to run, slanty into the middle of the street & down the street. It’s knees were backwards. As it ran, it began to gradually fade, like the edges of it kept disappearing until ! I couldn’t see it any more. A friend suggested it sounded like an insect-type alien or praying mantis alien.I’m in my late 50’s, don’t drink or get stoned, and this is not a Halloween prank. I would really love to know if anyone knows what this might be. -**********“Back in 1980 I had two plane encounters with two different people. Hanging out at the party spot in the woods with a buddy listening to rock and killing some beer I placed my cigarette in the ashtray to change the tape. I removed the tape and put in some Floyd and at that moment my cigarette flew out of the ashtray and hit Bob right in the face. We were like Holy sh*t. Ten minutes later I saw a bright light off in the distance and joked about a cop helicopter coming to get us. 30 minutes later it was still there. We were like, 'That's weird!' So I started flashing my headlights. That's when things got good. Before we knew it, it was only 100 yards away at tree top level and closing in now slowly. It lit the woods up with a brilliant white light and soon we were illuminated in it. We could not see what it was for the light was blinding so we took off running through a field. We ran and did not look back. We came across a drainage ditch and dove in together. The light no longer upon us we rolled on to our backs and could not believe what was just hovering above us at 50 feet. It looked like a 707 airliner but had no windows and piping running down the fuselage from front to back. We laid there for a minute or two as it hovered silently above us. Then it started turning slowly and we climbed out of the ditch and did not stop running till we made it to his neighborhood.”****************************************