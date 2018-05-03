Daily 2 Cents: Grey Alien and Box-Shaped Craft -- Transparent Manta Ray-Shaped UFO -- 'Jack the Ripper' Postcard Sold

This occurred in December 2014 near Morgantown, WV. It was around 2:30 am EST, I opened my sliding glass doors on the bottom floor of our house, facing the Southwest direction. This is where I smoke. It is also very common for me to wake and smoke throughout the night. I proceeded to light my cigarette and was on my smartphone, when I looked up and saw it. I have a short backyard, about 15 ft, and then it slopes upward at a 45 degree angle for approximately 40 ft, to a road with a newly built vacant house on the other side of the road. This house always has the outside light on.



At the top of the hill, there was a black box shaped mass approximately 8ft long and 6ft tall. Next to this there was the being, which looked like a classic grey, 4-5ft tall, but long skinny arms. The being had one arm on the mass as if to be leaning or bracing itself on it. The being was clear to see due to the light of the vacant house shining behind it.



This lasted for only 2-3 seconds, as my mind processed what I was looking at, and then my fear rushed over me like I have never felt before. I had the immediate feeling the being wanted me to see it, since it was standing directly in front of the vacant house light for me to see. It then moved quit strangely, almost like a sliding mechanical way, smooth, quick, graceful and without a sound. I have never seen anything living move like this before, which elevated my fear more.



I stood there looking for approximately for another 8-10 seconds and then yelled, “You’re freaking me out”. I closed and locked the door, turned off the TV and lights, and ran upstairs, jumping into bed with my wife, where I laid awake waiting for sunrise so I could go check out the premises of the sighting. KL

If you wish to support the newsletter and blog, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********Manta Ray Shape UFO in Miami, FL, on 9/19/2015 at 8:45pm.I was outside looking the stars. The night was with no clouds and clear. It was nice for me to see what I can describe as a Manta Ray Shape UFO. It comes from North West to south west. It was transparent, I can see the stars through that. It was huge and moves smoothly.That Manta has no lights at all, no sound. It has like a gray or white border around the shape and that is the reason I can tell it was like a Manta Ray. Very impressive.I've seen other UFO's but nothing like this. -**********“I have a very vague memory of seeing the "Easter Bunny" myself. I was young, maybe three or four years old. I barely remember it, and only even remembered it hearing this story. It was a large rabbit, human sized but a large human. I was in my bed, and had just woken up upon hearing something. It may have been a sleep paralysis thing, I don't know. But I do remember it, and I remember telling people that the Easter Bunny was definitely real and that I'd seen it.... I did have other sleep paralysis episodes as a child. Few and far between, buy I remember having them. I imagine that's what it was. My father was kind of taken aback at me telling him about what I saw. I believe that he told me it was him, to calm me down. IDK, I wish I could remember more about it.”**********A postcard believed to have been sent by Jack the Ripper warning of two murders has been sold at auction.The note, which was sent to Ealing police station, warns the killer's knife "is still in good order".The card is dated 29 October 1888, which was 11 days before Mary Kelly - believed to be Jack the Ripper's final victim - was murdered on 9 November.The 2.75-inch by 4.75-inch card, sold for £22,000.The card once belonged to a Metropolitan Police constable who was given it when he retired from the force in 1966.The card, which had an estimate of £600 to £900 prior to sale, states: "Beware there is two women I want here and I mean to have them my knife is still in good order it is a students knife and I hope you liked the kidney."I am Jack the Ripper."******************************