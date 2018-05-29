Daily 2 Cents: Everything is 'a copy of a copy' -- No One Believes Me! -- 'They warned of the future dangers'

Since I was a child I knew something about this universe and understood it in a way that I could not explain to others. The one who visits me doesn’t speak and everything this organism has shown me has made me feel not at odds with mankind.



This place is an illusion and it was created in a way by the place they come from. It's done so scientifically and they observe us as energy, frequency and vibration sort of left to its demise. Time for them is different from what we consider time. When I’m there I’ve watched half a million years of evolution here in about a years worth of what we call time. Our universe is held together by these beautiful rods that keep it stable. This alien has explained that everything is a copy of a copy. That their universe was made and they are also watched. I know better than to tell therapists or people what I know I’ve experienced.



At one visit I was able to see how they had created our universe and it reminded me a lot of what we have as the large hadron collider. Unknown to us, and it will remain unknown for many lifetimes through, (we never die, our energy comes back here) is that we will also recognize that we have the knowledge to create universe, but I never get to know if we just observe as they do. They have watched us evolve over millions of years which to them has been 14-17 years as far as I can understand. There are gateways here, on Earth, but they are often found and then closed. The area I was shown was South America that had the most prevalent doors.



I know I am not separate from anything in this universe and that they have a different time understanding why we act and do the things we do. To them it’s senseless and almost an embarrassment because they know what we are truly capable of doing. As a 42 yr. old female I don’t age, and I don’t put effort into not aging, and I know the two that come for me gave me this gift and I know why. I live my life very carefully and have dedicated my time to quantum physics, astrophysics and healing for mankind. It’s all I’m capable of doing as myself in the moment. I’m not the only one, there are a lot of us, we tend to be tall, thin and people are attracted to us by our energy. My blood type is O negative and I descended from them when a few passed through the gates and didn’t go back.



I wish I had more time to explain things and the beauty in all of life, but I don’t. Not here, not now. I’m not crazy, I am not traumatized by them or their visits, or my visits. If I could emphasize one thing it would be that right now we are in an interesting place to make changes and see truths we weren’t taught to see. Here it’s a thousand years at most, there a day or two. They do not influence us, but more so pity us because we are capable of doing so much more in our moment. We don’t have the ability to see what is real, it is kept from us for a small number of individuals greedy interests. Even those small percentage cannot see through the illusion that they created.



I’m only one person here, there I’m everything and everyone so there is no lie to be sold. They are not very forthcoming of what or where “I” get to go once my energy fades elsewhere but I do believe in the next phase they will be with me and guide me as in this one. JH

Lon: I was relating this tale of the reality glitch of the trampoline story to my daughter, (now 31) in the car on our way to the grocery store today.



She brought up an incident I had somehow utterly forgotten, but as soon as she started, I remembered it clearly.



This was when she was living with me. She probably was 14, maybe 15. I was on the computer, on an L-shaped counter that separated the kitchen area from the rest of the living room. She was cooking pasta on the stove, behind me.



She got a jar of sauce out of the refrigerator, which was about at the 4:00 position relative to my direction, so I heard it but could not see.



I heard her intake of breath, and, almost immediately the sound of a glass jar hitting the tiled linoleum floor. It was the sound of a pretty full jar, the empty ones sound very different. She said she saw the jar hit the tile and make the splatter of sauce and saw bits of glass fly along with it. This was as I was turning quickly and sharply to my right.



As I did, I saw the intact jar just seem to materialize in her hand! This is exactly the way she experienced it also! I don't know why I had forgotten about it for so long.



She said she did find one little piece of the jar on the floor, with some sauce on it...WB

********************My fiancé and I were walking home from dinner and there was a full moon. I love full moons. I decided to take a pic of the full moon and after I took the pic, I noticed the blue object. So I took more pics and it was obviously moving because of the pics show different buildings. An older couple who were not in a good mood came by and I wanted to ask them if they could see what I was seeing but I decided not to. My fiancé says he didn’t see anything, even though I immediately showed him the pics. Originally I thought it was only one object but if you look closer at one of the pics I took, you will see four more but they're white in color. They are not clouds! Compare the real clouds in the pics to the objects. -**********I was sitting in a field and out of the sky came a glowing disc. I was frighted, scared, yet intrigued. It drew nearer. I felt the hairs on my arms tingle with excitement. The craft slowly started to descend onto the earth in front of me. Before I knew it three Reptilian beings appeared, seemingly from thin air. They spoke to me without moving their mouths. They warned of the future dangers that were to come. They told me of the wars that were going to break out in the near future. They also told me that I was a superior being and they needed samples of me to preserve the human race. They took me aboard their craft and had me spread my cheeks on the bridge of their ship. They used a long glowing device and stuck it up my rectum, took saliva samples, and I supplied them with a sperm sample. I passed out and awoke in the field this started in. I felt revitalized. I felt like a ascended being. -****************************************