Daily 2 Cents: Connecticut Community UFO Invasion -- 'I think that's what dying is...' -- Jonathan Downes on 'The Existence of Strange Things'

South Farms district. Believe around 1969. I was about 10. Remember Colemans Carnival in town. Me, my brother and neighbor playing in backyard. Was dusk. We live in valley below Xavier high school. I first saw it coming from that direction. It was slow. Made no noise. No wind. It came right over my house. Just over my willow tree. Disc & colored lights flashing in sequence on diameter. Was right under it so really only saw the bottom well. We just watched it go by and out the valley. Parents did believe us. Was told was in paper but just tried to find it now cause people think I'm crazy. I was seen by others. Remember neighbors and the fireman at the Station 2 house down out the next night looking for it to return. We weren't the only ones. I believe that night 2 of them came in my room while I was in bed. Approx. 4ft. pale/grey. But not Greys like you see on TV. More human features. I sat up. They looked at me, I looked at them, they looked at each other then I just laid back down. I don't know but I wasn't afraid. But find it odd 2 aliens walk in the room and I did not react. Don't remember being taken but I still cry when I talk about it. It still affects me 48 years later.The next morning there was a round indentation in back corner of yard. My brother remembered the sighting. Saw my neighbor some time back and he remembers it. It happened. Maybe it's just me but thought I was being tracked. Thought about being hypnotized but very afraid of what I may see. It has really deeply affected me after all these years. I wish they would stop exploring space and sending out signals. They wont like what they find. -**********“I’ve experienced missing time 'glitches' my entire life. I told my friends about it and they always messed with me until it happened to me and my best friend in the car coming home from college. It was late but not too late and there’s a long stretch of road from Columbia, South Carolina to Charlotte, North Carolina. We looked at the clock at around 11 p.m. and what felt like minutes later the sun was coming up and we were still on the same highway, not 20 miles from when I looked at my car clock and the mile marker on the road. So about 7 hours of driving got us 20 miles and my friend had a panic attack and started throwing up because he couldn’t understand what happened. I think that’s what dying is and it was the first time my friend had died and changed planes of existence.”**********KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A juvenile from Butler County told state police he was attacked in the woods by a person wearing a clown mask Saturday evening.It happened around 7:45 p.m. in Karns City.According to state police, a boy said he was near a wooded hillside beside Hooker Road and Kittaning Pike when he heard a woman scream.The boy told police someone wearing a clown mask then emerged from the woods with a metal baseball bat, struck the boy in his right knee cap, then ran back into the woods. R****************************************