Daily 2 Cents: Chasing a Spaceship -- Orange Creature in the Tree -- Fighter Jet Pursues UFO Near Airport

My mother and two brothers were at home on a ranch in Wisconsin in 1967. I was 9 years old at the time. I was a very active kid and did not nap at that time of day, but this day I was inclined to nap, as well as my brother. My mother recalls the door opening and felt someone approach her from behind but does not recall much else, or at least will not admit remembering. My father owned a cheese business, and normally returned home at about 5:00 PM, but this day he arrived at about 3:30 PM. I awoke a few minutes before he arrived. He ran into the house shouting come out here look at this. a spaceship was hovering above a tree near our house. It was about 50-60 feet from the house and the tree was about 18 feet tall. It hovered there for a while, then it began to move over our vehicle and toward our driveway.My father told everyone to jump into the vehicle and we followed it out to the highway. Our driveway was about 1/2 mile long. When we approached the highway I could see my friend across the street and his father, they did not appear to see it. It matched our speed but was about 150 ft off the highway over a field. It seemed to disappear when we approached the forest, but when breaks in the forest or dips / valleys appeared on the terrain the craft had matched our speed and was still there.We followed the craft to the main highway into Wausau, Wisconsin, and at that time it abruptly took a right angle turn and took off at a slight angle upward and quickly disappeared. It all seems so surreal looking back. My mom is willing to admit the event, my dad is not so willing. Funny thing is he was excited at the time, but did not want anyone to say anything and it seemed to be forgotten. I also recall round areas in the back yard that the grass was dark and the grass eventually died where the round spot was. NU**********I was walking in a park near my home. I passed a pine tree and heard a growl. I kept walking. Later I walked pass the same tree and once again I heard a growl. As it got dark I walked by the same area. I listened near the tree but I heard nothing. I wondered what it was I had heard before, so i spoke up and said 'I know you're in there.' I sat at a picnic table about 5 ft. from the tree. As I looked the tree over slowly, there in a open branch spot about 2 ft. from the ground. I saw this orange hairless head with two black diamond cut eyes looking right at me. It had no ears nose or mouth. About a 2 or 3 second stare and I went 'wow, what are you?' And it was gone. But I got a real good look at it up close. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. -**********“True story: My UFO sighting near Manchester Airport. It was around 2005 and I was driving from Halifax to Airdrie (Near Glasgow) and back. I was a class 1 HGV driver, and since it was a very long drive and could over run my driving hours it was double manned, so there were 2 drivers taking turns. On the way back we'd come down the M6 - M61 - M60 - M62, and this one morning we were stuck in early morning rush hour traffic trying to get on the M6 just south of Bolton and I was driving, the other guy, (Shane) was fast asleep. Then I noticed a small but very bright light to the south, around Manchester airport area, and for a while I just watched it dart around, sometimes smoothly moving around, sometimes darting, almost like it disappeared and reappeared instantaneously some miles away. After around 10 minutes (we really were stuck in traffic) I noticed what looked like a fighter jet trying to chase it. The jet had no chance, it just couldn't keep up, I thought it was just my mind playing tricks, so I woke Shane up (he wasn't happy about it) and told him to look, and he saw it too. This went on for around 30 minutes before the light vanished once and for all, but the jet kept circling for a while before it too disappeared (probably landed).” - 3D Gamer******************************