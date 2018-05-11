Daily 2 Cents: Bizarre Mark From 'Shadow Being' -- Jurors Used Ouija Board -- The Phantom of Bayou Coquille

I am from Southern Louisiana and just recently had back surgery, so I haven't been out my house in a while. I wanted to take a ride in the car...it was about 3:30 am. I was on old Barataria Road which is in a wildlife refuge named Jean Lafitte National Park. It's a dark road with no lights. I like to go in it to see deer, coyotes and other wildlife.



Well, this night I witnessed something a little different. I drove down the road about a mile and a half past the flood gates when, in my head lights, I thought I could see a person. I slowed down to about 10 MPH. It was a woman facing down in a white dress and long black hair. This was no ordinary woman because the top half of her body was visible and transparent. I could see the trees through her body. She had a whitish dress with a ruffled collar and ruffles around the wrist. I was 5 feet from her and as I swerved to miss her she (as best as I describe it) teleported right into my car. I immediately smelled burnt hair and got this weird feeling of emotion...like a deep sadness. It freaked me out! I drove off fast and had the cab light on the rest of the way as I felt as if there was someone in the back seat.



I told this story to my mom and she said she had a friend back in the 80's who had said she'd seen a similar thing. I had heard stories about Bayou Coquille, but man it was awesome when it happens to you. Just thought I'd share this with you guys. I know this might sound crazy but it's true...I wasn't drinking and wasn't on no drugs.

I am describing my first experience that I can remember here. I believe I was nine yrs old. I had gone to bed that Saturday night probably between the hours of ten and eleven pm. I lived in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. My bedroom was on the top floor of our house in a turret. There was a single bed on either side of the room which was in the shape of an octagon. I woke in a start and looked over at the other bed and saw my cat sleeping there. He always did. I then looked at the clock radio which had been acting strangely over the past few weeks. It had been turning itself on and off all by itself. Usually around the same time at night. Perhaps I had gotten so used to it that's why I had woken... but the time on it said it was 12:15 am. I tried to roll over and go back to sleep.Suddenly I found myself paralyzed on my back unable to move. There was a very small and short being beside me to the left. The right side of my bed was up against the wall. This being was also a shadow. It began to communicate with me via ESP. I was somehow able to communicate back with it the same way. I do not remember everything. I do remember it asking me if I wanted to join it on its ship. Then suddenly the craft appeared by the window and green, greenish blue and, violet lights were flashing from a silver disk like UFO that was being operated by others that was in the room with me. It hovered there for several minutes.During this period of time the shadowy being took what was to me, its index finger and touched me on my Solar Plexis. I then woke in a start. My cat was not on the other bed and the clock radio said it was only midnight. I thought I had experienced a bad dream.The following morning I went to get into the shower and on my Solar Plexis was a marking. It remained there for a number of years and was very sensitive. It comes and goes now. When that spot on me is touched I feel as if endorphins are being released.I have had other experiences since this one such as sightings of strange things in the sky and being paralyzed in bed. Seeing strange lights flash and shadows. However none were quite like this. I also had some inorganic materials exit my body only several months ago which, I am not comfortable showing to a doctor.