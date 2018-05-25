1981 Chicago 'Mothman' Incident May Help Explain the Phenomenon

I was recently contacted by an eyewitness who, as a child of 13 years of age, had a remarkable encounter with a winged humanoid in Cicero, IL. The year was 1981 and the witness, who I will refer to as 'MR', experienced a life-changing event:
The witness MR contacted me by email and asked to speak by telephone. I instantly had the sense that this interview would be significant, so I requested MR call me at his earliest convenience. We were talking within 10 minutes.
MR introduced himself and immediately started to tell me his account. He prefaced his story by saying that he had not known of the winged humanoid sightings reported throughout the Chicago metro area, until he stumbled upon an article two days previous. He was stunned by the revelations in the article; dozens of sightings that closely resembled his encounter in Cicero in 1981. But MR's narrative was different, because his encounter with the winged humanoid altered his overall beliefs and perspective of the world.
MR was a 13-year-old boy in 1981 who, through his own description, had suffered terrible abuse during his young life. On this particular evening, like many previous evenings, he sought solitude in his backyard. For whatever reason, he was able to employ a self-taught form of meditation that helped him cope with the abuse by his parents. As he sat on the grass, he entered into a deep level of spiritual awareness that had become more heightened than he had ever remembered. He soon became aware of an unknown presence. As he exited his meditative state, he immediately noticed a pair of intense red eyes staring back at him from across the alleyway.
The being was standing against the neighbor's white garage, about 75 feet from where MR was sitting. It was a thin black human shape that stood 7-feet in height, when compared to the 4-foot high chained-linked fence at the end of his yard. There were wings folded on its back that extended above its long thin head. But those intense red eyes captured MR's concentration, to the point where he was literally paralyzed and frozen in place. The being was soon communicating with MR, in a telepathic form; more intent in garnering his attention than actually expressing information. The 5-7 minute experience was suffused with a range of emotions, that ranged from tranquility to terror. MR recognized that he was not dreaming or in a reflective state; this was actually occurring. That was the moment where his perspective of the world around him changed forever.
He never forgot the encounter, and it influenced his life; though he was reluctant to disclose the incident until he started college and became part of an environment that would pay attention to what he had to say and not judge his experience. But MR still did not understand why he was the recipient of the winged humanoid's scrutiny. Then one evening, while he and his wife were watching a video, MR began to appreciate and grasp what had happened to him in 1981.
'The Mothman Prophecies' is a theatrical film that was released in 2002. It is based on John Keel's book by the same title, even though the movie never really captured the full intensity of the book or the actual events that occurred in Point Pleasant, WV in 1966-67. Nonetheless, the film gave an overall impression of the story and some of the narrative that Keel expressed in the book. MR told me that he was sitting at home watching the video, when the car accident scene unfolded. The winged being suddenly came into focus and MR instantly went into sheer panic and uncontrollably burst into tears. His wife tried to comfort him, but he was beyond consolation. They continued to watch the video, but it was a terribly difficult experience for MR. Later that evening, he disclosed his boyhood encounter in detail with his wife. Since that time, he has not talked to anyone about the incident; until we talked today.
I would first like to state that my interview with MR was one of the most insightful I've experienced during my time as an investigator. We connected on a rare level, to the point where I could literally predict what he was going to say to me in each sentence. His experience confirmed to me that this phenomenon is not that of an indigenous being, but instead a flesh & blood extra-dimensional and/or extra-terrestrial entity that is either attracted to certain persons or summoned by specific forces. MR had no previous inclination of my theories, but rather defined what I have begun to believe during the course of the investigation.
He also brought up, and totally discounted, the general speculation by many that this was a harbinger of future events. I asked MR if he thought that, while he was in a state of meditation, the being could have possibly been a self-manifesting thought-form. He believes, that in his case, the being sought him out because of the abuse he had suffered through his parents. As he began to read the recent sighting descriptions in the Chicago metro area, he formulated that there may indeed be more than one winged being and that many of the witnesses came upon it by happenstance. But he also feels that some of the encounters occurred because the being sought out the witness for a specific reason. MR didn't sense that the winged humanoid was evil, but believes that it is an ancient being that has sought out others in the past, and that it is the venerable entity that people since have referred to as a 'demon.'
I forwarded my book Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids to MR in the hope that he may offer more information on this being. I'd like for him to read about the investigation that is detailed in the book, as well as understand the historical significance of this anomaly. It is my hope that MR's personal perspective may assist us in our continued desire to explain the winged humanoid phenomena. Lon
NOTE: Since this was an historical encounter, it will not be added to the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map. Regardless, the significance of this encounter cannot be overstated.
