Winged Being 'Vanishes' in West Lakeview Chicago

On Friday April 20, 2018 I received a telephone call from a woman in Chicago, in reference to a sighting that her and a friend had on Thursday April 12, 2018 at approximately 7:15 PM CT. It was early dusk, but still plenty of ambient light available.The two elderly women were walking north along N. Greenway Ave. towards the intersection with W. Diversey Pkwy. in the West Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago.They both heard a brief 'deep bellowing sound' emanating from the area of the intersection. As they both looked towards that direction, a dark winged being flew in front of them, towards the west, at an altitude of 15 ft. or so. Then suddenly the being 'vanished' from their sight, as if it had been 'swallowed up' somehow. There was no further sound or remnants of the being. The women told me that a man across the street also observed the incident, and immediately began to run in the opposite direction. The women stated that they were 'paralyzed' and could not move or talk for almost 20 seconds after the event. They then hurriedly walked towards their residences.When they returned home, they were 'confused and drained of energy.' They were fearful of what they saw and agreed not to report the sighting. A week after the incident, one of the women had noticed some of the previous internet reports of a similar winged being in the Chicago. At that time, she contacted me. I was eventually able to talk with both witnesses.The observation of the winged being was very brief, but the women stated that it was almost black in color and that the wings were somewhat folded along the body, which was 6-7 ft. in length. No other details of the winged being were available.The witnesses are very private people and insisted that they not be contacted by other investigators.