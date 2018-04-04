MIB Incident...More Bizarre Than Most

I found the following account in an old UFO database:
This is such a bizarre incident I'm about to describe to you. I can’t be certain but this most likely occurred in the summer of 1992 which would have been the summer before my senior year in high school. I was hanging out in the driveway at my best friend’s house on N. Greenfield Ave. in Waukesha, WI. It was about 4 PM. I had parked my 1980 Chevy Malibu on the curb in front of his house.
As my best friend and I were standing in the driveway, a brand new black Lincoln Town Car with tinted windows pulled up behind my car, blocking the driveway. As soon as it stopped three men, including the driver, got out of the car. They walked up to the sidewalk and faced us. They were all wearing black suits and dark tinted sunglasses; all of them normal build and physically fit.
The strangest part about the incident was that the one man immediately addressed me, as if he knew the Malibu was my car. "I will give you $2000 cash for your car." He was as far as I can remember totally expressionless, as were the others. As I understood, he would hand me cash and drive the car away immediately. It didn't seem like a transfer of the title was an issue. Still kind of confused by the offer, the only thing that I managed to say was, "it’s not mine to sell, my dad owns it," which was true. That was it. They made no more attempts to make a deal. They turned around without a word, got into their car and drove away. They didn’t stop at any other houses as far as we could see.
At the time I knew nothing of Men in Black incidents nor did my friend. We both stood there confounded and after talking about what had happened, we came to the conclusion that two grand would have been a great deal for me, but not worth the possible hassle that may have followed. Strangely enough my dad sold the car a few weeks later. I think he got less than $500 for it.
My friend can back up my claim. I haven’t seen him for almost five years, but it was such an odd event we reminisced on it a few times after it happened. I always wondered if other so-called Men in Black had ever approached people and offered to buy their cars or any other property. MM
