Huge Winged 'Human' on Vancouver Island

I was intrigued by the following account, posted this morning on www.reddit.com/r/Humanoidencounters. (Some grammatical editing made):
So this has been on my mind since I saw it Saturday night (4/7/2018).
I'll start with a few months back when it was winter. I live on the Canadian west coast (Vancouver Island, BC) - I think there was a bit of snow on the ground and the sun had just set so it was not completely dark out yet, but not light either. My sister and her boyfriend, and me and my boyfriend were in our backyard. I think we just went outside briefly to run around in the snow, since where we live it's actually a rare occurrence. (I know, weird coming from Canada)
My sister all of a sudden freezes and says she sees something/someone behind a tree. She then walks over to it and she sees it disappear. Freaked out, she wanted to go back inside so we all went with her. When inside she told us what she saw was a large, black-winged creature sitting behind a tree looking in our direction. Apparently it was sitting with it's wings down, covering its body, kind of hunched. Then when she got closer she saw it turn the other way covering its face with its wing so it wasn't facing her anymore. It moved further away behind the tree and once she was close enough to see it - it was gone.
NONE of us believed her. We all told her it was probably just a raven, or a heron, a shadow. But she was SURE she saw something huge, with wings. We let it go, but she was clearly freaked out.
Fast forward to this past Saturday. My boyfriend and I, my sister and her boyfriend, (Same people as before) were all in my bedroom, which is the master bedroom to the house and we have these french doors that open up onto the sundeck and looks out into our backyard. We were just ABOUT to smoke some weed together, when my boyfriend opens the door to the sundeck and looks up past our backyard to see this MASSIVE bird leave a branch in a tree.
He said "Holy sh*t! That eagle is HUGE"
I looked up just in time to see it leave the branch and fly for like two seconds before it disappeared behind more trees. But it was bigger than an eagle for sure. It wasn't in a tree in our backyard, but we have this embankment that goes up to these apartments that are next to us, and the tree we saw the thing fly off was up there. So it wasn't really clear... but we have eagles around us often and I have never seen one that size. It looked like it's wingspan was 14 feet long almost. It was completely black. My sister and her boyfriend just missed it but they saw the tree branch it came off still bouncing up and down from it jumping off.
I said it looked like a human with wings and my sister freaked out and reminded us of the time she saw that thing in the backyard. ALL of us had forgotten about it until she told us about it again. Now I actually believe her. My boyfriend said it looked like a human with wings but he doesn't believe in stuff like that.
PLUS on top of this, we had a dog who passed away in January (RIP Juno. Love you!) but she would sleep on the sundeck if it was warm enough for her. And often we could hear her growling at something in the backyard and pacing back and forth. COULD have been a deer in the backyard, or a raccoon. But my dog was uninterested in deer in her old age and raccoons used to come on our deck all the time and we would hear them - but this time it was different. - magicposition
I asked the witness if they could provide further information. The following was sent:
It was on Vancouver Island in BC, Canada.
The being was all black - the wings looked like they had feathers, they were longer than any eagles wings. It looked like a mothman/gargoyle body type.
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Indian Legends of Vancouver Island
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
Mothman: Real Life Sightings