Huge 'Owl Man' Observed in South Chicago

On Tuesday April 10, 2018 at 8:30 PM CT (local time) a woman and her partner were in the area of S. University Ave. & E. 72nd St. (Woodland community) picking up their daughter, when they both noticed a huge dark winged being gliding overhead. The being was at an approximate altitude of 50 ft. or so, swiftly gliding north towards downtown Chicago. They watched the being until it was shielded by trees. The area was well-lit by the street lights. It made no sound and never flapped its wings.Both witnesses agreed and described the being as an 'owl man' with a wingspan of 'at least' 15 ft. and a thin human-like body of approximately 6 ft. in length. The could not see a head, but did notice appendages underneath. The wings were shaped like an owl, which the witnesses have seen in the neighborhood. They emphatically stated that this 'was not' an owl or any other bird. They are well aware of blue herons and sandhill cranes since they are both lifelong residents of the Chicago metro area, and that there 'no chance' that this was one of those creatures.I asked the witnesses if they thought if it could have been a flying device or drone. Both confidently stated that this was a living being and not mechanical.As soon as they arrived home (which was less than a block from where they observed the being) they Googled 'human bird in Chicago' and my contact information was the result of the search. Both seems nervous and confused by what they saw and asked what I knew about this winged being. Neither witness was aware of the previous sightings in the Chicago metro area since early 2017.