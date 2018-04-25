Daily 2 Cents: Very Bizarre 'Man?' -- Flying Squid -- Mechanical 'Daddy Long Legs'

“Once in Arizona, a man walked into a hotel where I worked. He had a coat on (a pea green military type coat) and butcher paper (Yes he had butcher paper around himself like some kind of tube top!) under his coat like a shirt. Further, one of his legs was giant like twice the size of the other. He asked to use the pay phone in the lobby. I told him, 'Sure' not yet realizing how weird he looked (he was kind of obscured by the desk and the entry door). We started out with a weird vibe the moment he actually crossed the lobby to the phone. When we finally got a good look at him. He walked a bit slow but this made sense as his leg looked swollen. He then made a call and turned slightly to keep me and my coworker in his vision staring sort of out of his peripheral vision.



Very soon we could tell he wasn’t listening to anyone and the phone was making noises like it was off the hook. I decided that was enough and demanded he leave which he did abruptly by our side door. Now the really weird part, my coworker took a picture of him on that payphone with an old flip phone. In the digital pixelation he was moving or something which made him kinda blurrier than the rest of the picture and he looked like his face was a oversized grinning skull. Black eyed and hole where his nose should be. I still have that picture it still creeps me out. It reminds me of the story about the man made of parts in the mirrored sunglasses (a story from Victoria England in which a man encountered a man he thought was made of 'parts').”

**********I was driving southbound on 23 to pick up my son who works at White Castle. I glanced at the sky, and saw what appeared to be a giant squid type object that had legs dropping from it. Like I said, it looked like a squid. My hubby thinks it could have been a weather balloon.This occurred in between the hours of 3:30 pm - 4 pm. I got across the street to Wal-Mart to see if I could photograph it, and could not locate it. I need confirmation if anyone else perhaps saw this. It was flying above the shopping center district, North point in Powell, Ohio. I'm positive that it was some type of weather balloon. But, I want to make sure. I am huge into everything paranormal including UFO'S. Please confirm if this was indeed a weather balloon. I've tried to google weather balloons, and nothing pulled up in our county. I swear on a stack of bibles, I saw something squid-like going upwards into the sky, hence the reason that I searched for a weather balloon. Anonymous**********Strange mechanical like 10-12” “daddy long legs” appears on ceiling, scampers quickly towards wall and disappearsI also reported to MUFON, and email to Coasttocoastam.com. This wasn’t a UFO, but a strange “daddy long legs” type of non organic or mechanical spider entity that I awoke to and saw above me, but 2-3 ft from directly above me. It was approximately 10-12” in diameter but with no distinguishing thorax or center body, multiple non-jointed legs that were thin and translucent greyish(?) with small 1-2cm. disks on the ends of each one.I was sleeping and suddenly woke up and turned my head upwards towards it. It was stationary perhaps a second, but then when it sensed that I saw it, it scampered across the ceiling (about 10-12ft.) in a straight line and disappeared at the wall. It made no noise, nor had lights. My chihuahua who was in the room did not react to it.The weird thing is that several weeks ago I had a dream about the same entity. I didn’t recall the dream until a couple days after the incident. I usually forget and write off all my dreams, as I had that one, but on 4/6 it popped ino my head while driving.Naturally, I am curious if you have received similar reports.I was fully awake when I saw this “spider” and of sound mind and body, that is no alcohol or drugs or anything like that. I gather from this experience that most of us are visited or checked out, but majority of people are purposely made unaware. -******************************