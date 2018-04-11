Daily 2 Cents: USO in Raritan Bay -- It Landed in Mrs. Larson's Backyard -- Dark and Unfamiliar Road

“I'm right on the east coast here... we do quite a bit of fishing in the spring in Raritan Bay for striped bass. This year they're a little slow coming in. We've had a pretty harsh winter so far we're still getting snow but, anyway, this happened about three years ago. The majority of the Bay where we fish we have two ammunition pier. One is called the Leonardo Ammo pier. It's to keep submarines launched there. They also keep in housing a plane or two and on the other end, this is in the bay, on the other end, of the bay, when the mouth, when you open it up, you have Sandy Hook right there. They have the Coast Guard base. We're fishing in between there. The majority to bay is between 32 and 28 and maybe sometimes it will hit 45 to 50 feet of water. We try to stay in the channel that they use to bring these boats in and out to the marina and you're thinking about 98 feet or so it shows on the depth finder.



We're drifting one night. Very very calm. It's about 11:30 at night. We've got an incoming tide and what we would do is turn the motor on. Go straight out two miles, hit the marker, the bully marker and shut off the engine and just drift in with the tide with our baits and fish. A buddy of ours, there was three of us in the boat, he turns around and says, 'Hey, did you see that?' I said, 'What?' He said, 'The light.' 'No, I didn't.' He says, 'I could have sworn that somebody just shined a giant light behind us from another boat or something.' I said, 'Now maybe it was a boat turning around and, you know, you caught its spotlight or something.' And he said something and just as he said that, the interior of the boat and the rest of the boat lit up and we all turned around and looked and it was maybe 300 yards away and it appeared to be about fifty feet above the water or the horizon of the water, anyway, I would say there were two lights. They were just perfectly white like you would see a headlight of a car. In fact, it looked like the headlights of a giant boat coming at us so we were getting ready to pull anchor and start, you know, getting out of there, thinking this boat don't see us, he's gonna run us over and, all of a sudden, and these lights that we were looking at were about the size of a Sedan, a four-door, you know, car and they're about 15 feet apart and, like I said, maybe 300 yards away and about maybe 50 feet above the water surface. We thought for sure that it was a barge or a boat coming at us and just that fast it went straight up in the air, both lights at the same exact time, and that's when we realized it was one exact craft, attached, both of those lights were attached to one unit. It took off straight up in the air and when that happened, we looked at each other and the radio lit up like crazy because there was another dozen boats out there doing the same drifts that we were, fishing, and they lit it up and there was: 'Anybody gonna call the Coast Guard?' And the Coast Guard is right out there. Somebody says, back over the radio: 'We have one of the state police here checking our records and making sure we've got, you know, the limits of fishing and what not and they'd seen it. They'd seen it, as well, and they said they're taking a report right now.'



Well, for the next week we heard about it in the bait and tackle shops. You heard about it on the beach. We heard about it in the local gin mills but it never made the paper. It didn't make the local news and we were, you know, kind of worried about that, like, well, why? So many people seen it including the police that were out there checking, you know, license and permits and whatnot, they seen this, as well, and it never showed up. Like I said, I can't say for sure that this thing came out of the water. I know that it was above the water. It made no sound but the first time the fella on the boat noticed it, nobody else noticed it. He saw it. He caught a glimpse of light from the corner of his eye and he mentioned it us. We said, We didn't see nothing. We turned around and we're watching the tips of our outdoor fishing rods and the next thing you know the entire boat lit up.”

**********Mrs. Larson was in the kitchen late one night, as she was washing dishes. She happened to look out the window, where the sink was over looking out into her backyard. She had seen this strange looking oval shape craft, as it was flying over her house. It made a strange eerie sound, as it landed out in her backyard. She told me that 3 small beings came out of their spacecraft, looked around in the backyard. Mrs. Larson had called the police to report there were strange intruders in her backyard. I don't quite remembered the whole story, but somehow the story ends as the beings got into there spacecraft and flew away as they vanished through mid-air without a trace! -**********“I was getting off work one night and I pulled off the highway. I turned left towards my home. I know this because there was a cop with his spot light on someone sitting on bus bench that I passed. I drove like normal on a straight road passing all the normal things and then the street got dark and unfamiliar. I drove for 20 minutes completely confused. I turned around and headed back the way I came and after only 5 minutes of driving I reached the bench the cop had someone under spotlight at that I had previously passed. Another five minutes and I'm outside my apartment complex. My girlfriend insists I must have turned right but because of the set up of the road I would never have seen the cop with his spotlight. Idk what happened but I'm 100% sure I turned left and the discrepancy in the times is not explainable to me. Literally no one believes me and I get it but it was so weird because I had turned left (passing the usual gas stations, church, and liquor stores) until the road got dark.”********************