Daily 2 Cents: Time Slip Back to WWII -- Alien Landing / 'Jewel' Encrusted Wand -- Flying Disc in the Woods

“I don't know if anyone believes me but here’s my story: So basically, during WW2, Drem Airfield near north Berwick in Scotland, was used as an Air Force base for the British Army. I myself am Scottish and all of my great uncles fought in the war so this hits home, basically, I know about Drem because my cousins live in the estate houses that were built on top of the old air base, and I still visit them to this day because it’s only a half hour drive from Edinburgh. I remember one evening I was staying the night there when I was about 10, so this would be around 2012, I was thirsty so I went downstairs to get some water, (the estate houses where quite large) and all of a sudden I hear the ROAR of a Spitfire engine (a plane used by the British army in WW2) and I get really scared because, at the time, I thought it was some weird storm or something. So I look out the window and I shit you not, a spitfire lands on a strip of runway that appeared from thin air. Somehow I stay calm because I think it’s a dream or something, and I look up and see planes littering the sky... then it wasn’t! As if the Spitfire and the runway disappeared. It was just as if it wasn’t there anymore (hard to explain) and I thought it was a dream. I was so perplexed by it. This has seriously changed my outlook on reality and time.”

I was 18 years old and my best friend was having a family reunion in southwest Virginia 1986. Troutdale I think. Well we decided to camp out Saturday night with his cousins. We built a fire and were drinking beer but not so drunk as one might think. Well we were talking and to our right a light comes through the woods and crosses between us. It was shaped like a disc and was about 2 feet above ground moving slowly without sound. We just stopped talking and watched it as it went away. Then we just began our conversation as if nothing happened. The next morning I asked if anyone saw that light and everyone said yes but all thought they were hallucinating. To this day I always wonder what that was. One thing I know. It was real. - MF

**********Galconda, IL - 6/15/1991 03:00: One evening I thought I "dreamed" several aliens came into a cabin I was staying in with my girlfriend. Early the following morning I awoke, and described to my girlfriend my strange "dream". She went on to tell me that she had the same dream, and that she had been taken to a spacecraft out in the field that abutted the cabin area.In my "dream" I was awoken by 3-5 alien "greys". Their featureless faces were only illuminated by the reflections from their black eyes. I remember sitting up in bed, holding the covers up to face so that only my eyes were exposed. They came towards the me, and one seemed to be holding some strange, "jewel" encrusted "wand". It was gold, and had red and green "crystals" that may have been used to control the device. I think it was this device that was used by the aliens to disrupt my memory of the events.The next evening my girlfriend woke me up very late at night, terrified. She said they were back, and she did not want to do with them. Immediately I became aware of a very low frequency "humm" which was coming from somewhere outside.Here is where it gets strange, since it was a waking memory,and I remember it as a waking memory -- My actions that that point on seem bizarre and irrational to me.I went out onto the porch to see if there was anything.There was a VERY bright light shining through the trees that separated the space around the cabin from a large overgrow field.It was at this point I think the aliens, again, used their mind machine, or my own brain was just going into shock over seeing such a bright light shining from this isolated field. We were mile and miles from anything! The cabin we were in had no electricity, no water, and the closest neighbor wwas several miles down a dirt road.It was like my rational mind kicked in to convince me that what I was seeing was not real. I thought it could be some kids on ATVs, or we were hearing the sound of a far away generator, or that someone was simply playing a joke on us.From that point on I can't remember much. I don't remember going back to the cabin.The next day I woke up early in the morning and went out to the field to see if there was anything. Out were the bright light seemed to be emitted from there were eight concentric circles pressed into the grass and mud. These were not like crop circles, but appeared as if something had pressed into the ground. The outer circle was approximately 40ft in diameter. -******************************