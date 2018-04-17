Daily 2 Cents: Time Slip at Biltmore Estate -- Pre-Human Civilization on Earth? -- Alien At My Door

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



“I experienced a time slip in the indoor pool room of the Biltmore House in Asheville, NC that still bothers me to this day. And I've since read other people's reports of a similar occurrence, but I really don't think it had anything to do with ghosts or a haunting or anything like that. I was around the age of 17 when I visited the house for the first time. I remember this feeling of uneasiness as I was approaching the pool room, there were a lot of people around and I was with my grandparents so I just pretended that I was okay (and, being underground, just chalked it up to a case of random claustrophobia). When I stepped into the pool room, everything changed. I saw the (drained) pool full of water, people wearing bathing suits and swimming all around, I could practically feel the water, smell it, hear it. They were all wearing old fashioned bathing suits (that's the best way I know to describe it). Everyone else from my own time was completely gone. I remember falling backwards, my grandpa grabbed me to keep me from hitting the floor, and when I opened my eyes again I was back but I felt absolutely horrible, as if I had actually fainted. I told my grandpa that I needed to get out of that room, that's all I could really think about, and I pretty much held my eyes shut as he guided me to the other side. I still can't get over the sickening feeling that I felt and the very clear sense imagery of the pool full of water with people swimming in it. Definitely a time slip.”**********I was too upset to even look outside! This figure was at my front door! I was cooking in my kitchen & heard the dog barking at the front door.I looked out the peep hole and it was black. I said "Take your finger off the hole so I can see you" Then the light was there and I saw an image of a body. It was gray & blurry, somewhat small like about a 10 year old normal size person. No features no hair, just a gray figure of a body. I shouted "tell me who you are," and no answer. I was sooooo freaked I called maintenance, & my husband along w/friends.Nothing ever like this has ever happened so clear.I just want to report that I can see clearly thru my peep hole, this time......I truly believe it was an alien. There are some other factors. The light in the hallway was messed up w/timer. Why was it black when looked thru it then said to take finger off & w/in a second it was on & the image appeared? Why did I not hear a knock at the door, just my dog frantically there? I know you may get lots of email. I have to get this off my chest. I've NEVER experienced anything like this and will NEVER answer the door to the unknown.**********It only took five minutes for Gavin Schmidt to out-speculate me.Schmidt is the director of nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (a.k.a. GISS) a world-class climate-science facility. One day last year, I came to GISS with a far-out proposal. In my work as an astrophysicist, I’d begun researching global warming from an “astrobiological perspective.” That meant asking whether any industrial civilization that rises on any planet will, through their own activity, trigger their own version of a climate shift. I was visiting GISS that day hoping to gain some climate science insights and, perhaps, collaborators. That’s how I ended up in Gavin’s office.Just as I was revving up my pitch, Gavin stopped me in my tracks.“Wait a second,” he said. “How do you know we’re the only time there’s been a civilization on our own planet?”It took me a few seconds to pick my jaw off the floor. I had certainly come into Gavin’s office prepared for eye rolls at the mention of “exo-civilizations.” But the civilizations he was asking about would have existed many millions of years ago. Sitting there, seeing Earth’s vast evolutionary past telescope before my mind’s eye, I felt a kind of temporal vertigo. “Yeah,” I stammered, “Could we tell if there’d been an industrial civilization that deep in time?”********************