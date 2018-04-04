Daily 2 Cents: Tall Wisconsin Humanoid -- Blue-Eyed Albino Deer in Michigan -- 'Zombie-Like' Raccoons in Ohio

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



My Cousin and I had just finished eating dinner and playing a round of Golf. We were driving on a two lane road that leads back into the east side of our city. As we turned right at a corner that leads back into the main road, we drove another 100 feet until on the right side of the road I saw a 8-9 foot figure that was walking back into the edge of the forest located under a street light. I immediately hit the brakes, unsure of what I saw, my cousin who was in the passenger seat looked as shocked as I was. I yelled “I think that was an alien” The car came to a stop and my cousin yelled “Go Go Go!” I sped up and my eyes were tearing up as I couldn’t believe what I had just seen, my cousin said “I thought I was seeing things!” I replied with “No I saw it too!” we drove to our apartment which is near by still shocked and startled I immediately called some friends they came and picked me up and drove us back to the spot where I saw the figure. I explained what happened to them, and when we drove back to the location some brush had looked to be parted where something had walked through it. I made the call to the hotline next where a gentleman told me to make this report and call local authorities which are being called now.The figure stood 8-9 feet tall, had a tall rounded crown shape head, the head was as big as a human abdomen, the figure was somewhat muscular looking, it had big eyes, but not stereotypical alien-like, long legs and it did not seemed started whatsoever. N**********A rare white deer has been attracting admirers almost since it was born last year, according to nature buffs and officials at Kensington Metropark near Milford.“We started seeing her in spring ’17 — I’ve seen her quite a few times,” said Dave Kirbach, deputy director of the Metropark system — officially, the Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority.“We’re pretty sure she’s a doe. She’s a little small, but this is her first year, and she got through the winter just fine,” Kirbach said Monday.He said the unusual deer, whose coat is sheer white and which has a pink nose and blue-ish eyes, is one more reason that nature lovers enjoy coming to Kensington Metropark — about 30 miles west of Detroit.**********YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown police were busy this weekend fighting crime — and raccoons. Several scared homeowners called, saying the animals were in their yards, acting strangely. Police said it didn’t seem like rabies was the cause.In the past couple of weeks, Youngstown police have responded to over a dozen of these raccoon calls — all of them with reports of the same strange, zombie-like behavior. The majority of the calls happened in the daytime, too, even though raccoons are nocturnal.“I looked over there and got distracted because I saw a raccoon coming our way,” said Robert Coggeshall, whose playtime with his dogs was interrupted by a fiesty and sick raccoon last week.He put the dogs back in the house, but said the raccoon followed them to the door.********************