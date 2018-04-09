Daily 2 Cents: Silver-Skinned Humanoid Mystery -- Vanishing Being Along BC Highway -- Antarctica’s Top Secret 'Area 51'

In April 1996, the Lansing State Journal, along with WILX and WLNS television stations both in Lansing, initially reported that residents of Mason, MI uncovered a strange humanoid body on their property as they raked leaves in the spring months of 1996. The body was slender with long arms and legs, a small head and large eyes. The body was reported to be 3.5 to 4 feet in length with silver skin that was deteriorating (presumably over the winter). The news sources reported that the remains had been taken to Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mi for examination. There was never again any mention of this unusual find in media. It would seem that the media was instructed to drop the story. This certainly seems to have been a "hush" job. HH

“This happened to my husband and daughter one summer night while sitting on the back porch. They saw the "full moon" through the trees in the woods at night. I was out of town. My daughter was about 10. The "moon" kept getting bigger, and coming towards them, coming in and out of the trees. It was very windy out. My husband and daughter couldn't stop looking at it. Sometimes it would retreat and get smaller. Finally, my husband unfroze and yelled to go inside NOW! They never went back outside that night or looked back out the window. The clincher? There was NO FULL MOON THAT NIGHT.

**********I was driving the school bus from Greenville to New Aiyansh. We departed Greenville @ 7:20a.m. About twenty minutes out of Greenville I came upon two very bright lights right in the middle of the highway. I noticed that I was 3 hydro poles away from the lights (thinking that it was a broken down logging truck, due to the round bright lights), when I approached closer (about 1 1/2 poles away) I saw a very strange creature pacing back and forth. The creature stopped after pacing between the lights twice, looked in our direction and disappeared, and I mean it really vanished as if it went invisible. 2 other students, plus a teacher on-board my bus also saw the creature. Large egg-shaped head and a long skinny body, with arms that reached the knees. -********************A New Zealand journalist has come across a ‘top secret’ government lab in the South Pole dubbed ‘Antarctica’s Area 51’.The Arrival Heights laboratory base is hidden deep in an Antarctic mountain range in a zone known as the Specially Protected Area (ASPA) – or Area 122 – and topped with a bizarre disco ball-like orb.The grounds of the mysterious scientific facility are patrolled by military officials 24/7 and visitors need official security clearance to enter.And journalist Breanna Barraclough, who got chance to see the inner workings of the secretive centre for a Newshub investigation, said she ‘half-expected to find aliens hidden below the ice’.******************************