Daily 2 Cents: MUFON's Continued Ignorance -- Fake Sunrise...Fake Moon -- Vehicle Stalls & Missing Time

MUFON's Continued Ignorance
It's been almost 11 months since the racism controversy began at MUFON...all resulting from a post made on Facebook: MUFON's Most Recent Scandal...RACISM!
I received a lot of pushback and several threats for being the original advocate who 1st reported the offending post...but I also received a multitude of support.
More recently, another official realized that that MUFON hadn't kept its word to the membership and resigned from the organization. In January MUFON selected Chris Cogswell, a Minnesota-based podcaster with a PhD in chemical engineering, as their new director of research. On Friday night, just four months later, Cogswell abruptly resigned after learning that MUFON is still closely aligned with Ventre. He sent MUFON the following letter:
To whom it may Concern,
It is with a heavy heart that I must report my resignation from my position as director of research for the Mutual UFO Network. Yesterday afternoon (Friday, April 13th 2018) it came to my attention that John Ventre, former state director for Pennsylvania, has had a continued role within MUFON as an active member, is listed as a paid consultant, conference coordinator, and treasurer for the PA chapter, and is a part of the preparations for the upcoming symposium. I was stunned to receive an e-mail from Mr. Ventre stating that he was the “guy putting together the symposium” for National MUFON, and even more stunned when his involvement was not strongly condemned and denied. Had I known that Mr. Ventre was not completely removed from MUFON, despite the upheaval that may have caused and potential further resignations that may have followed from those who did not see the issue with what he wrote, I would never have joined. I believed, as I am sure the vast majority of the interested public believes, that he had been completely removed from MUFON and any attempt to return to the fold of this organization would have been completely and instantly rebuffed. However, as l have now discovered through discussion with MUFON, looking at the MUFON PA website and their list of upcoming speakers at their local conventions, and investigating the public comments from Mr. Ventre since his racist diatribe it is clear that this is not the case. I expect this evidence will be removed from these websites, as it is clear that this process has already begun taking place.
When I joined MUFON I had hoped to bring a scientiﬁc viewpoint and strong critique of ideas to this field. Sadly, it appears I will have to attempt that effort elsewhere. I am very grateful to those who gave me the opportunity to begin this process, and to those who believed in my plan moving forward. I am sorry that my trust was misplaced, and that your trust in me was not protected correctly.
Chris
MUFON need to realize that racism and intolerance, in any degree, is never acceptable. Lon
**********
Fake Sunrise...Fake Moon
“I saw a fake sunset once. Went camping in the summer of 1988 at Pleasant Hill Campgrounds in Ohio. My cousin and I spent the day with two girls at their side of the camp, and were heading back to our side around sunset. As we crested a hill that overlooks the lake we saw what looked like a sunset, but on the wrong side. As if it was setting in the east. The "sun" was also huge. I saw it and felt fear. I was like "What is that?!" My cousin dismissed it and was like "it's the sun, stupid." I go there every summer with my kids, and have an extremely vivid memory of that. I double checked, and it is the exact wrong side to see the sunset on.”
Source: YT Comments, Chris Kent
-----
“My only UFO experience involved exactly what is described here. Exactly, a fake moon, larger and no craters. It was over Louisville KY. But I had very strong thoughts telepathically placed into my mind. Like that the fake moon was a giant billboard on scaffolds on top of a building downtown and then it was a banner being flown by an airplane. Different very strong thoughts multiple times explaining what the fake moon was.”
Source: YT Comments, everette collins
Beyond Creepy
**********
Vehicle Stalls & Missing Time
10/15/1976 23:00: My ex wife and I were driving from a gig. I thought that I would visit some relatives in Almena, Wisconsin and thought I would get there about 9 PM. In actuality I got into town about 1030 PM an decided to keep on driving south. It seems to me that I went under a highway bridge and within 5 mins/5 miles my truck was losing power, lights dimmed, radio lost station, and within 1 min the truck stalled and coasted to a stop. I tried repeatedly to start the vehicle and it was totally dead, not enough juice for interior lights. I thought we were there for less than an hour. A guy going the other way turned around and asked if he could help. He was a wrecker driver just off work at 3 AM. Told him the truck was dead. He looked under the hood for a moment and asked me to crank it. It fired right up. I expressed wonder and continued on. To this day I can't explain the truck failure, or the time discrepancy. I would be irate if I had to sit around for 4 hours, yet I felt lucky because I thought the samaritan found us right away. I know it sounds bogus but I am sure of all of these facts. - NUFORC
**********
**********
