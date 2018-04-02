Daily 2 Cents: Humanoids in the Woods -- Watching My Older Doppelgangers -- 'They are coming for me'

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



© 2005-2018 Lon Strickler - All Rights Reserved

I was looking for a spot to set up a quick campsite in a small patch of woods along a public bicycle path in west central Ohio. I was cold and eager to get a small fire going and get inside my sleeping bag. The area is a refuge for stray cats, many locals drop off their unwanted or stray cats in this area and some local kind-hearted folks feed them and provide plastic containers for shelter. When I found what I thought would be a suitable spot to setup camp I set my bag down and walked a few steps to a large tree to empty my bladder. I had a small flashlight in my bag but the night sky provided enough light after my eyes adjusted.Suddenly cat dashed through the brush very near me kind of startled me...then another further to left. As I looked toward the sound of the last cat running I could make out the shape of the plastic containers in a small circle that housed some of the cats. I then noticed three sets of pinkish-orange glowing objects with slight movement. I first assumed the glowing objects were the reflection of three cats eyes. After watching the objects further (approximately 30 seconds) I saw that the glowing was in fact some sort of eyewear worn by three human-like figures. As I knelt down to watch I could see these figures were handling the cats, and the subjects were wearing very low reflective off-white or gray coveralls. After about two minutes all three subjects turned their heads toward me. Thinking they might be animal control workers and not wanting to frighten them I stood up and said 'how ya'll doing?' With no vocal response all three begun moving towards me instantly closing to 30 ft that separated us. Slowly again I spoke saying 'what are you guys doing out here?' They continued moving towards me. I heare them talking or communicating but inside my head and in a strange whisper. I couldn't understand. I also notice they were shorter than me. Im 5 10" and I'd guess they was 8"-10" shorter than me. I turned and ran. I then walked a circle around the area and noticed no vehicles or signs of activity. -**********“I was like 7 year old, and I remember my mom and several other family member went to my older sister's school where there was a talent show going on. You could choose to dance, sing and act. My sister of nine years old choose to sing, she was a talented singer for her age. So here I am sitting on a chair with my mom. They turn off the lights in the auditorium, only to keep slight lighting on the stage with an artificial light show. The host comes up, tells a few jokes making all the adults laugh, then she calls up a contestant (I don't know the name), who will act. The contestant comes from behind the curtain to act. She is a girl. I just stared at her confused, because SHE LOOKED LIKE ME!! She looked exactly like me only slightly older. I may be a kid but I know my own face, with my same voice. She leaves the stage, now a different contestant comes and goes. Then the host says my sister's name who will sing and a name I don't remember who will play the piano. The curtain opens again, I see my sister and the girl sitting on a chair in front of the piano, and again, I see myself. My sister sings as if nothing is wrong. This time I look at my mom who seems normal too. My sister is done singing leaves the stage with my doppelganger. After that a choir group comes to stage to sing, and on the far right I see another me this time way older singing. This time I couldn't stay quite anymore, I urgently told my mom that 'Mom, she looks like me, why does she looks like me?!!' My mom only tells me to keep quiet and not to bother the audience. I felt ill, I couldn't stay there anymore. I told my mom I'm feeling sick. Mom sends me home with one of my relatives.This experience was really bizarre and creepy. I didn't tell this to anyone. I don't believe in the simulation conspiracy, but I don't understand why would I see that as a child. Why did I see multiple duplicates of myself like this? I still want an explanation of this.”**********I was sitting at my computer watching YouTube videos, when someone slipped into my mind. I found myself stuck, and someone started speaking to me in a flood of pictures. They didn't say who they were, or were they were from, I just know that I can't do that, nor have I even thought about that kind of thing before. I know that they did it to me, to see if I wanted to go with them, because they mentioned being surprised at there being intelligent life down there, and when I was done telling them about myself, like being rushed for time, they right away said they would come and pick me up. I didn't know what, or who this person was, but I had a best guess. I insisted that I wasn't going, as they were insistent I was, and I tried to break the link and struggled to do so with all my might, I was barely able to remain thinking on my own. Before, for what I assume was a male, he told me he would be back at a later date, and let me go from struggling with him. The times I have come across them, I was always relived they didn't take me. I don't know when they will, but I do know its been working up to this kind of thing, for whatever reasons they have. I also assumed for some reason, that whoever was talking with me had direct line of sight with me. And sometimes I know when they are around when they set off the flashbulb in my apartment and my whole apartment is a blinding white light, and I get the feeling its so they can see where I am, and what I'm doing. I don't believe in things I can't see, feel touch or hear, I'm not one to make things up or lie for attention. I debated for a long time if I was even going to say anything about it, and I still don't know if I should have. all this seems to be working in steps as whoever it is keeps getting closer -**********A chicken from the Ratchaburi Province in central Thailand has been hailed as a “true warrior” for surviving more than a week after being decapitated. It has now been adopted by monks who are feeding it by pumping food into its throat with a syringe.The headless chicken first made news headlines earlier this week, after photos and videos of it went viral on Thai social media, but no one actually expected it to survive so long without a head. Facebook user Noppong Thitthammo was the first to share the story of the resilient bird, along with photos showing the mangled remains of its neck. He wrote that a vet in the Mueang Ratchaburi district of Ratchaburi Province had been caring for it, feeding it by dropping food down its neck and giving it antibiotics to prevent the infection of its wounds.“The animal has its life. If it wants to live, we feed it,” Supakadee Arun Thong, the vet who had adopted the headless bird, told Thai reporters.Nobody seems to know how the chicken lost its head, although many suspect it must have been attacked by an animal predator. Regardless of the circumstances in which it lost its head, everyone agrees that the decapitation should have proved fatal, but the bird refuses to die. And not only is it still alive, but it can also stand and walk around aimlessly.********************