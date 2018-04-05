Daily 2 Cents: Flying Mexican Humanoid...in Michigan! -- East Indian Boy's Body Can Light a Bulb -- Scaly-Skinned Cloaked Being

Remember these sightings?

My husband, 8-year-old daughter, and I were outside my husband’s uncle’s house in Alpena County, MI near Thunder Bay around 9:30 pm on June 22nd 2012. We were looking toward the eves of the house waiting for bats to fly out so we could patch up the hole they had found. It was just starting to get dark and my husband pointed to the sky on the side of the house. We saw this dark black object approaching towards us about 2 -3 telephone poles high above the treetops. I’d say this object was about ¼ mile away or closer when first seen. I asked what it was and he said he didn’t know. It made no sound at all and moved very slow...slower than a bird. It was moving in a perfectly straight path right in front of us and kept going until it disappeared behind trees blocking our view.



There was no detail to this object and its shape is something I don’t even know how to describe. It was a big mass about the size between a man and a car. It looked very bulky. It wasn’t balloons, a bird, or anything I have ever seen in my life. This object was very visible against the sky and there was plenty of light still to determine this was not anything we have seen before. We had about 2 minutes of looking at this thing and the way it moved in such a perfect straight line...and its size while making no noise really bothers me!! We are both college educated and never expected or looked to see anything of this nature. After looking online I found a YouTube video that shows exactly what we saw...it’s the video of the flying Mexican humanoid. I don’t believe in witches or flying people but that is exactly what we saw that night. I don’t know what to think. JN

It was October 2007 around 10:30 PM and I was sleeping on the main floor of a 3-floor unit I live in. I was sleeping on the couch. The blinds in the room give off plenty of light, nearly enough to be daylight indoors. Therefore, even though they were closed, it was plenty light inside.



Suddenly, while in a deep sleep, I woke up from a tap on the shoulder. I jerked quickly and looked around to see who may have done this. I was still in a semi-sleep state, but more like when someone gets up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.



I turned my head while still laying down, to the right and behind me. I saw a being with a cloak or hooded outfit walking away from me. The hood was pulled over the head and the color of this cloak was a strong brightish brown color. The being was walking towards my garage door about 4-6 feet away from me. It was on a bit of a side angle at one point, and I saw the side of its face.



It had a brownish-scaled face. It looked like the skin of a lizard, but a bit smoother. The being then disappeared, while walking toward the garage door. I was then wide awake by this time. It is strange because it was light inside, and all I recall is it tapping me on my shoulder and leaving. That's it. CC

**********A 9-year-old boy from Kerala, in India, has become a social media sensation after videos of him lighting rechargeable LED light bulbs just by touching their electrical contacts with any part of his body went viral online.Abu Thahir, who hails from Muhamma near Alappuzha, Kerala, discovered his unusual power only recently, while returning home with his father after buying a rechargeable LED light bulb. His father, Nizar, who happens to be an electrician, told reporters that when he passed the light-bulb to his son, it just lit up in his hand. At first, he thought it was some sort of prank, but then he noticed that the bulb lit up whenever the electrical contacts on its bottom touched any part of his son’s body.Thahir’s aunt was so impressed by his “trick” that she filmed him lighting up the light bulb with her smartphone and shared it on social media. It quickly went viral and the family started receiving calls from reporters wanting to interview and film the boy. However, he apparently doesn’t care much for fame, and is reportedly a bit embarrassed about his celebrity status on Indian social media, which explains why there is currently no high-quality footage of him lighting up light bulbs.******************************