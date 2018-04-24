Daily 2 Cents: Buffalo, NY Suburb Sasquatch -- Strange 'Dots' -- Dangerous Asian Tick Found in New Jersey

Buffalo, NY Suburb Sasquatch
Lon, first off, great website you have. This can be a long email but I will try to keep it reasonably short. I saw a UFO in 2013. A few weeks later I was talking to my ex-wife and told her about my sighting, since I know she saw one as a child. That's when she mentions that she saw a Sasquatch in the field behind her house early one morning. I absolutely believed her from the get go. But because of where she saw it I was thinking that she saw one that was passing through. Too many houses around there for them to be living there.
Just for the heck of it, I started taking walks in the woods near the field where she had her sighting. Long story short. I've found many stick structures in the woods around there. I've also been snorted at, barked and growled at, have had sticks and rocks thrown near me. I've also found footprints that I cast, one with dermal ridges. Very amazing stuff. My son was with me when most of these events happened. So it's not my imagination or anything like that. I've since been to other areas around western NY and have either found evidence of sasquatch being there or have heard tree knocks and things thrown near me. I'm now absolutely positive that Sasquatch are living in our suburbs, full time, year round. Thanks. MG
**********
Strange 'Dots' Reported on Hands and Legs
Ogdensburg, NJ - 2017-09-13: I was sleeping. Woke up and noticed 3 dots on my hand. Recently like 4/15/18 I had 3 dots on my ankle after I shared the photo of my hand on Facebook they are hiding the marks. I'm afraid of what they are doing to me because I'm exposing time travel. I don't remember anything about the actual abductions. Some strange dreams maybe about going extremely fast. In fact the Santa Claus commercial about "wanting to go to space" (on ESPN) (was in the winter) and I was sometimes excited to go. If I was abducted. But that was strange because I literally asked them that. In my unconscious state. What made me notice it was... looking at my hand... but Youtube recommended a spider on someone's hand to me that day. I knew right away.
I saw Mothman in 2015 on my deck.
I am scared/mad which is why I'm telling you but mostly want it documented by people.
Also I had a bald spot on my head. Thought I was going bald for a few months. And my hair grew back. Like a nickel sized circle on my head. My ex knows about the bald spot but I don't talk to her. She would think I still have it. - MUFON
Reported at the same time:
Garner, NC on 2018-04-22: I woke up to a strange pattern of dots on my leg in a circle. Almost like I had been probed. I have no recollection of anything happening and I no explanation of how they got there. I was shocked and afraid. - MUFON
**********
Dangerous Asian Tick Found in New Jersey
HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tiny parasite could become a big problem this year in New Jersey.
It’s an exotic tick that’s never been seen before in the United States. It was first spotted on a sheep in Hunterdon County, and efforts to wipe it out have failed.
New Jersey has always been home to different species of ticks – five to be exact. But a new variety of the bloodsucking bug is now in the mix.
It’s the East Asian tick, sometimes called a longhorned or bush tick. Originally found in Asia, thousands of them are now in the Garden State. Read more at Exotic Tick Species Arrives In Garden State
**********
Deadly Bridge Cleansing
- The elders and witchdoctors performed the rituals in a bid to curb accident at River Kamukuywa
- A bull was killed and it's intestines used to cleanse the scene
- Another witchdoctor from Tanzania had also visited the scene earlier over the same
- The rituals elicited mixed reactions from the metropolitan region with some condemning it Luyha elders, witch doctors from Bungoma County performed rituals they believe will completely end frequent accidents at River Kamukuywa along Bungoma. Kitale highway. As part of the rituals, Luyha elders killed a bull and used the blood and undigested intestine stuffs commonly known as buse to cleanse the scene. Read more at Bungoma elders, witchdoctor perform rituals at notorious black spot where accident claimed 9 relatives
**********
**********
© 2005-2018 Lon Strickler - All Rights Reserved