Daily 2 Cents: Black-Eyed Baby...a Harbinger of Bad Luck? -- Aliens Exit Portal -- Little People Are Watching

The following account is from the summer of 2003 in Rough River State Park, Kentucky. There were 2 known sources of this story, Paranormal About.com and a paragraph printed in a Louisville, KY newspaper a few days after the incident. I came across a thread post from a person who states they were privy to this event. There have been a few details added from the original report:

“When my child was born, she was born with dark black eyes. My wife died giving birth...nobody could understand why she died. She's a perfectly normal child now. But two days later my mother died and three days later, I heard something on the porch. I went outside to look and there was three people out there. I couldn't tell if they were children and I couldn't tell if they were, you know, black-eyed or not, but there was three people standing on my lawn. Ever since then I've been freaked out about anything that knocks on my door or comes around me and it's quite dramatic.”Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - March 19, 2018**********I was camped between Garberville and Redway, CA, close to the Eel River. I couldn't get to sleep, and I couldn't understand why. The forest around me was very quiet, which was unusual. You almost always hear crickets and owls. I couldn't sleep and suddenly I heard a hum, and all the hair on my body stood up. In front of me the scenery became like a sheet of glass. And then that sheet of glass started to ripple. Just like on the TV show StarGate 1. And - it looked just like that; and all of a sudden two alien type creatures walked right past me.They walked right by me, and so close to me that I could feel a breeze as they walked by. I was in shock. And then as quickly as it started it was over. They walked through another portal and were gone. What impressed me was how they walked out of nowhere walked a few yards and disappeared - through the same type of SG1 portal.It was like reality started to ripple and became a sheet of glass. I did not see a UFO. But I saw aliens!! They didn't seem to care about me, but later that night I woke up barefooted three hundred yards from my camp, and had no idea how I had gotten there. What I noticed at that time was that the normal sounds of the forest had returned. -**********June 24th 2003 - mid-afternoon: The witness was on a weekend canoeing trip for rest and relaxation in an remote area of Rough River State Park. He was strangely queasy and anxious for some unknown reason. for some unknown reason, he felt like he had something to fear. Heeding these sensations, he was extremely cautious on the river. After several miles he paddled the canoe to the riverbank and tied it off to a tree. He got out to explore the area. Looking 8-10 ft downstream he spotted what looked like the top of a gray clay jar peeking out of the water.His first thoughts were that he might have found a native people's artifact. He started down the bank toward the creek which was extremely slippery with mud. He stopped just short of the water and very close to the old earthenware pot. It was more like a clay crock and he soon realized that it probably wasn't very old. He poked at it and noticed there were small handprints on it. He thought it could had been raccoon prints but they were more like little human handprints, about an inch wide.He tried to pry the thing loose using a stick but suddenly heard a noise. He heard what sounded like children laughing in the distance. The sound was coming from downstream. When he managed to pull the crock jar out of the mud, something let out a scream. It sounded like a little girl, very high pitched and loud. Not knowing what to do he grabbed the jar and began to scramble up the muddy bank. Glancing back, he thought he saw something move along the creek. He stopped and sat at the top of the bank for a moment looking at the jar, trying to comprehend the handprints.After a few minutes, he laid the crock down, got up and walked along the creek stopping every once in a while to peek through the bushes to see if anybody was there. At one point, he looked over the bank he noticed two little people standing about 1 foot tall. They had pale skins, little brown leather pants held up by suspenders, no shirts and little pointy hats made of what looked like leather. They had leather foot coverings that went up past the ankle. Their hair was reddish color and their eyes blue. Their hands were only about an inch wide. They knew he was watching but they continued their task of pulling some kind of wooded stump down the muddy creek bank with long leather ropes or strings. These little men were surprisingly clean, for the work they were doing. He then heard a thump back where he first had gone in the creek. He looked back and there were three more of the little men, exactly like the first two. They had pushed the crock jar back down the bank. They were all laughing, high-pitched laughter, like a bunch of kids. He then heard a loud snap and they were all gone. Their footprints were plainly visible in the mud, but they were gone along with the crock jar and the wooded stump. They had vanished in a split second.He walked around in an attempt to pick up a trail but to no avail. He continued his trip with no other incidents.********************