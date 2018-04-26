Daily 2 Cents: Assaulted by 'Greys' -- Followed by a White Light -- Pope Francis Praises Exorcisms

Assaulted by 'Greys'
Massapequa, NY - 9/23/2012 03:00: I was laying down with my boyfriend (went to sleep at 2am) and woke up and could see the time was 3am, but I was paralyzed, couldn't move. I tried to scream his name for help because I saw 4 of the grey-looking aliens standing above me but could not make a sound.
They were a little different then average greys. Their eyes were emanating light. As if it was some kind of contacts to see at night. They were looking at each other. Communicating without words.
One looked at me then they all turned and quickly the one closest to me stabbed my womenhood (for lack of better words) and it felt like the needle wand looking thing it held went all the way up to my spin. The pain was as of an excruciating burn and I screamed in my head till I found I was unconscious.
I woke up at 4am. So did my bf. He told me he was paralyzed and tried to talk to me but found he could not.
2 months followed with random 30min or lingering pain from there to my spine. They've been touching me since childhood (I used to wake up with strange marks on my back) scared they found me again. - NUFORC
Followed by a White Light
“In 2004, me and a friend got into his truck at the Buchannon strip job. Less than a minute later, a bright, white light appeared in the sky approximately a half mile away. My friend started the engine but we sat still and watched the light just hanging there in the sky (Although I didn’t speak of it in the moment, I had the peculiar feeling that we were being observed just as intently). After two minutes or so, my friend began feeling unnerved by its presence when suddenly, the white ball of luminescence shot away horizontal at impossible speed towards the town of Campton, Kentucky. My friend wanted to go home, and I needed to retrieve my car from his driveway and he put the truck in gear and we promptly drove away and didn’t notice anything until we had passed through the town of Campton, Kentucky traveling north on KY15.
After passing through the town we saw the same white light had appeared above our vehicle, approximately 100 feet above us, and it was pacing along with our vehicle. My friend I had known all through high school became terrified and refused to acknowledge its presence. I found it wild, awesome, and I was holding my hand up to the windshield in the shape of an 'L' , laughing, and saying 'Loser, Lucifer, f*%k you, I know who you are, land that bitch and I'll drive it like I stole it' (I, for some reason expected 'it' ..'them' to be able to sense on some level my thoughts and I wanted to make it very clear 'F you UFO, demon, fallen trash, I dare you to land that craft'). It followed above us from Campton to Pine Ridge then veered off to the left disappearing behind the hill and trees; when we came to our left turn onto KY715 towards Beattyville it was hovering above the road waiting on us to catch up. (I had the distinct thought or impression from it 'we know where you are going, we know things'). Again, I replied verbally but also projecting my thoughts to it 'I don't give a F what you know, I know things too, losers'. In total it followed above and slightly in front of our pickup for 7 or 8 miles. At Rogers, Kentucky my friend began to make his turn down the road he lived on, that's when the large, bright, white object shot off in the direction of Beattyville, Kentucky at again, impossible speed.”
Pope Francis Praises Exorcisms
Pope Francis has praised exorcisms as a 'way to fight against evil' and 'escape from the power of sin' in a controversial weekly address.
The pontiff, in an impassioned speech in St Peter's Square in Rome, urged Christians to 'drive out evil' and emphasised the importance of baptism in order to exorcise demons.
According to the pope, those who are baptised are given the power to fight against the devil - with exorcism, or self-cleansing through prayer, becoming an essential part of Christian life.
He said the sacrament of baptism 'enables those who receive it to fight against the spirit of evil' - adding that 'all Christian life is a battle' and that believers should take precautions against the deceit of the devil. Read more at Pope Francis praises exorcisms as a way to 'fight against evil' and 'escape from the power of sin' during weekly Vatican address
