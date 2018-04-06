Daily 2 Cents: 2008 Kokomo UFO Crash / Sonic Boom -- Angels Over Detroit -- A Life Changing Experience

2008 Kokomo UFO Crash / Sonic Boom
Ever hear of the Kokomo UFO crash? Immediately after the explosion HUNDREDS of people reported seeing numerous lights in the sky (that lit up in a sequence.) in and around Kokomo, Indiana. Local police scanners were going nuts. Initial reports had it as a plane crash although later that was found to be untrue.
Here are some quotes from people who witnessed it.
Tonight My mom and I saw the same or a very similar set of lights. We were driving to our house when I saw a light that was slowly pulsating. Eventually it disappeared. Not long later I saw the light again but this time instead of pulsating it multiplied to five lights that were aligned to each other. Not long later another set of lights appeared not far from the first set of lights. Together they looked like a upside down V. Not long later both sets of lights disappeared.
-----
I too saw the bright white lights in the western sky right after the loud boom that shook my whole house. I live in the Northeast part of Kokomo close to the new Chrysler plant. I saw 4 t0 5 white lights then it looked like white fireworks going off from north to south direction. This happened 3 times, then it looked like it moved and headed in a western direction disappearing out of sight.
-----
I live in Kokomo, Indiana and saw the exact same thing. It wasn't there for long. I went outside because we heard what sounded like an explosion. Just like you, there was no noise while the object was there.
-----
Me and my whole family were watching tv in the living room and heard a "sonic boom" like sound, that shook the whole house. We ran outside to see what the sound was, only to see that our whole neighborhood also came outside to see what was going on. After we were outside, we saw 5-8 bright, white lights lined horizontally and flashed one-by-one in order from right to left, then left to right, then back again. After it lingered in the air for about a minute, it just disappeared without a trace, a signal, or any smoke, or fire to show ah path of direction.
MUFON and NUFORC received a slew of reports from Tipton & Howard counties. There was an attempt to classify the event as 'military maneuvers'.
I later read a report from a local pilot:
I am a pilot and live on an airport. We live under a MOA and its common to see F16's maneuvering on Wed. nights. 10:30 pm I was out in my hangar working on my airplane and heard a sonic boom. Looked out the front door to the west and saw three single strobes in trail, jet noise, two were dropping flares. Could see afterburner glow on one jet. 100% sure these were F16C's out of Ft. Wayne.
Is this what really occurred?
There was an episode of the 'UFO Hunters' that investigated this event. Video - UFO Hunters - Heartland Explosion
**********
Angels Over Detroit
On August 19, 2002 at about 6 PM there was a storm heading east towards Detroit, MI. Lightning was flashing. No thunder. Rain had not started yet. I was driving my work truck when a flash of lighting lit the sky, I happened to look up and what I believed to be the Fisher Building approx. 50 floors high with a big red lit ball on top. It appeared like birds but only too big to be birds. Because they covered the ball, it appeared they were startled from the lighting and they flew into a boomerang type formation. There was a yellow glow at first turning to red as they drifted southeast, towards Canada. When the lighting lit up the sky, the top of the building lit up white. That's when it appeared to me that Angels were taking off. I know it sounds silly but this is what I saw. I was not drinking nor do I use drugs and had a restful nights sleep the night before. LM
**********
A Life Changing Experience
On 7/3/12 my wife and I were driving home from our daughter's house near West Harrison, IN.
At 22:00 hours heading due east on a rural country road, two flying craft appeared over the top of a farm house directly on our right. As soon as the two craft came right above our car, they made a 90 degree turn north. We pulled ahead and off the road and got out of the car to watch the crafts as they flew away. At this time the man that lived in the farm house came up the same road from the east [opposite direction] riding his bicycle and I said to him 'hey have you ever seen a UFO' and he said 'no.' Then I said 'well there are two right there and they just flew over your house.' I could tell he was amazed immediately as we were to what we were witnessing. About 45 seconds later a third craft appeared, following the exact same path as the first two. About 45 seconds later a fourth craft appeared also following the same paths as the first three. All four crafts were identical, about the size of an automobile, 100 feet in altitude. The crafts were flying very slow, about 30 miles an hour. There was absolutely no sound. They were shaped like you took 4 or 5 round spheres 5 feet in diameter and fastened them together. The shape as a whole was oval I would say. Each sphere was equally lite with a beautiful orange light that was pulsating to a darker orange almost red.The crafts were pulsating like a heartbeat. The sky was clear not a cloud,95 degrees, no wind dead still.
We watched the crafts disappear straight to the north,never changing direction. The total time of the sighting was about 7 minutes. When we first saw the crafts we thought they were military copters, that's the only crafts I have ever seen fly that low and in formation. This thought only lasted about 2 seconds. I don't know how, but you just know immediately what you are witnessing. I have a very good grasp on mechanical, electrical engineering and physics. This was the strangest thing I have ever seen in my life and I am 58 years old. These crafts were close, under perfect conditions to observe them and they broke all the rules of our world [as we know it]. I was always interested in UFOs and was always looking to see one, but never did. I pretty well thought they didn't exist, but now I know without a doubt they are very real.
Seemed to me they are not flying, they just are there and move in any direction at any speed almost god like. Seemed like they are a living thing not a flying craft. I know for a fact this technology is hundreds of years ahead of conventional aircraft. - NUFORC
**********
**********
**********
