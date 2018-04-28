Weekend 2 Cents: 11-Year 'Reality' Lapse -- Flying Humanoid in Laveen, Arizona -- 7 Ft. Tall Black Crow

If you wish to support the newsletter and blog, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











“Back in 1976, my family were preparing to move into the house my parents had just bought. My sister and I were in the process of painting our new bedroom; mint green walls with white accents and ceiling. The forest green pile carpeting had just been installed, but was still covered with the clear plastic--perfect as a drop cloth. The only other thing in the room was the ladder that we were taking turns using to paint the ceiling. My sister was on the top of the ladder, painting, while I was painting the molding. My sister said she was thirsty and for me to run down to the little market, near by and get us a drink. I said give me some money. She reached into her jeans pocket, pulled out a crumpled up dollar bill, and dropped it for me to catch. It never landed in my hand. Thinking I must have missed it, I started looking around, but couldn't find it. My sister got down and looked too: We never found the money!Now, in 1987 my mother was selling the house to move to TN. The movers had already cleared out my sister's and my old bedroom, so it was as empty as when we moved in. I went in for one last look around; like you do when you're saying goodbye to a beloved former home. I was leaving the room when I heard a sound and turned around and WATCHED as a crumpled dollar bill fell to the carpet, in the center of this empty room. I just marveled at the bizarre space-time continuum we call reality. AND put the dollar in my pocket and left the house; never to return. MelJ.”**********While sitting in our dinning area having dinner, my wife, my 17 year old daughter and myself seen what we thought was a flying humanoid pass by our sliding glass door window.My daughter stated that out of the corner of her eye she seen a brown mass swoop pass the window but did not see any detail, only that it was big and covered the window area.Myself, I also seen a brown mass and as I turned to look it seemed like a a pair of legs, swooping down threw the my sprinklers heading in a west direction.My wife who was facing the door directly said she seen a human figure also swooping toward the ground and heading in a west direction. She said it was dark brown and looked as if the person was laying face down with their arms to there sides.I immediately ran to the door and ran outside to look outside. I did not see anything more but also didn't see and birds. -**********“Summer 1991 Brampton, Ontario driving on old school road me and two friends....sharp turn and slow down, side of the road stands a black crow at least 7 ft. I look back to see it huge wings pop out and it lifts off without using it's wings..up in the air and glides over my buddies pick up as we speed off as fast as possible till we hit another bend and it soared off into the cornfield. Even when we talk about it to this day we act as if it happened to someone else.”******************************