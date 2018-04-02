Black Hovering Objects Reported Over Chicago

Recently, I was made aware of two strange and somewhat similar daylight accounts from Chicago. One was from a podcast and the other was from a witness who contacted me:
Alex called in to the Monsters Among Us Podcast to talk about a sighting he had on March 19, 2018:
“The Monday before last, which I believe was the 19th of March, I was driving from the Noble Square area of Chicago, somewhat on the north side to the southwest side of the city to stop by my parent's house. This was around noon and as I was getting onto I-94, the Expressway at the Milwaukee on-ramp. I was cut off by a firetruck and ambulance as they were going to tend to an accident. And, as such, I ended up sitting in accident traffic where I literally just put the car in park and just sat. And as I sat there, all of a sudden, there was this black, somewhat triangular...as if it was a low pyramid, a low wide pyramid, started hovering from the left of my view, which was near the skyline was over the expressway and eventually out of sight to the right. But it went back and forth quite a few times.
I originally assumed it was a kite or a balloon. The kite part though just doesn't work because there's nowhere for someone to stand and control it. Perhaps it was a kite that got away but it was moving in a controlled fashion. It was completely black. I thought I noticed a glint of light off of it a couple of times like it was something metallic reflecting which made me think it was Mylar. If it was just a Mylar balloon but again it was moving in such a controlled way, it really kinda started tripping me out. Of course, you can't really gauge size in situations like that. We know that. But it seemed huge especially compared to some of the lake gulls or birds that were flying somewhat in the same vicinity. What really tripped me out though in the end, and this was a good 30 seconds of staring at this...maybe a little less than that, was when I realized it was hovering right over this car accident. And with everything you hear about the Silver Bridge collapse and all the stuff in Point Pleasant, it made the hair on my arms stand up.
I'll be very honest. I don't know that anything was truly Mothman-ish but I wonder if it wasn't a drone of some sort and if had more to do with the person or persons who have been hoaxing this. I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea what it actually was but it certainly did trip me out. To a degree, I consider myself a very rational person. A thoughtful person. And, again, very skeptical, so I have trouble accepting that it was a flying humanoid cryptid hovering over an accident scene but I don't know what to make of it, you know. I'm hoping that maybe somebody else has seen this. That somebody else has a conclusive explanation. Again this was Monday before last. So it believe that was the 19th of March right after St. Patrick's Day, a couple of days after. It was right around probably 12:30 PM, afternoon. It was pretty sunny out, a little windy which is probably an important fact to note but, again, very black with possibly a glint of light that was reflecting off of it as if there was something metallic or shiny on it. When it caught the sun it seemed to glint, at least twice that I noticed. And again, it was kind of a low wide pyramid shape. I would hazard to guess that it was a balloon but who knows?”
Source: Monsters Among Us Podcast – March 30, 2018
NOTE: Alex is obviously a skeptic, especially of the winged humanoid sightings in the Chicago area. He seems to be trying to figured out a rational explanation to what he witnessed. Sometimes it simply requires an open mind and the belief that your eyes are not deceiving you. Lon
The following was forwarded to me on Sunday April 1st. (Not an April Fools joke...lol):
Greetings,
April 1, 2018
S. Prairie & 74th Street
2:17pm CST
I was in a Lyft Line car this afternoon in South Chicago with 2 other passengers. The girl seating in the front points to something in the sky: "What is this?" I move forward and look, I see something black in the sky, not a bird, not a plane. It's black, a shape with angles, and it is moving in a weird manner, almost blinking up and down, not moving any distances. It's just gliding in the same space and then like blinking/moving up & down. The girls are startled...me too. I've never seen something like this before. The driver suggested it's a black plastic bag..."That big, that high ?!" said the girl, "and moving like this....Nah!!"
Coming back home, I checked online if anybody saw something weird in the sky as I did today. And I found many articles about the infamous Chicago Mothman.
I shivered a bit after reading this and stepped on the deck of my building just to check the sky status. I am French, I just moved recently to Chicago 4 months ago, and I NEVER heard such story of MothMan until I started my research online. I am sharing this with you so my observation could eventually help you in your own investigation about this recurrent event.
Best regards, HF
NOTE: I contacted HF and asked if there was anything else about the sighting that she could recall. She was just surprised by her sighting and had no knowledge of the winged humanoid sightings in the Chicago area, since she had just moved from France 4 months ago. Lon
