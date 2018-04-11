Bat-Winged Humanoid Seen Over Chicago's Oak Park

Hi - I was on Reddit and came across a post with a link to your website about the thing that is flying around Chicago. I was driving down Lake St., and had just turned off Central Ave, so it was between Austin Ave. and Lake St. - near the Chicago/Oak Park border last night shortly after 8:00 PM CT. Anyways I was heading west and just slightly to my north I saw this massive thing in the air. It kind of swooped behind an apartment building so my view was blocked. I only saw it for maybe 8-10 seconds but it was enough to leave me absolutely stunned. I grew up in Chicago and have NEVER seen anything like that before in the city. My first reaction was maybe it was something that escaped from a wildlife rescue but - this thing was massive - like easily over 10 ft wide. Now that I know I'm not crazy and other people have seen it I feel better. Like for real, it was huge. I've never seen a bird that large before. I spent time in the Army and was Military Police - and this thing was no drone, that's for sure! I keep trying to come up with any logical explanation for what I saw last night, but I'm completely baffled. KM

