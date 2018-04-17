Abduction Memory Flooded Back

I recently received the following account:
In the summer of 1983, I was 14 years of age. I lived in a rural area in central Michigan. One night for some unknown reason I woke at about 1PM, and was immediately 'drawn' to the window in my room. I looked out the window and saw a very bright light land behind my house in the edge of the woods. I figure it was about a mile out. Once the bright light landed it did illuminate enough to see a glow in the woods and adjacent field. I honestly don't know why, but I was drawn outside. If I had to guess, I would say it was an unknown 'sound' or frequency that drew me outdoors. I remember knowing I was not supposed to be out of bed, let alone outside, but I couldn't resist.
After I walked out onto the porch and down the steps, I was greeted by a being in the backyard. It was slightly taller than me with a long neck, oversized head and large oval shaped eyes, including long fingers and toes. The overall color of the skin was grey/green and it had no clothing. When I came upon it, it took my hand and we walked across the yard to the back fence. Once I passed the fence into the woods heading out, I do not recall anything further. But what I do remember is a feeling of friendliness and curiosity...I suppose by both of us. There was no fear. I remember the sounds of the night, and the feel of the warm damp air.
I had not thought of that night until I was in college when my friend and I went into a book store and I saw the book 'Communion' (Whitley Strieber's book) for the first time. I started hyperventilating and feeling weak in the knees as the memory flooded back. The major difference in looks is that the "Grey" on the cover of the book looked menacing, though my experience was much different.
After that, I avoided anything regarding alien abductions, whether it in books or movies for many years. I now feel so far removed from the experience that I am comfortable relating it. I don’t know what it means or if anything happened or even if it really happened. Was it possible it was a dream? I did once talk to a hypnotist when I was in my early 30’s and described my memory to him. He was a member of an abduction hypnotherapy group. He indicated that based on his experience, my details were too heavy and too much physical memory for it to be just a dream. He wanted very much for me to follow up with him, but I never did.
I have done very little research, as I was checking out sites on the web, when I came across your site and decided to volunteer my information and see what came back. Perhaps this is the time for me to do further investigation on this and determine if it were real or not. I see that in the mid 1960s there were a number of sightings in Michigan. However that was years before my time.
So here is your information. Do with it what you will. If it ties into other types of reports, perhaps this will be of benefit. Thanks. TP
Communion: A True Story
The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark
Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
Walking Among Us: The Alien Plan to Control Humanity