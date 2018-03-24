Weekend 2 Cents: Unknown 'Substances' Found in Montana Yard -- Time Slip in Old Haunted House -- Tall Black Xenomorph

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



We were getting ready to leave for work when observer 1 noticed a strange substance in our front yard. She then told me to come and look at this strange substance in our yard. The strange substance was noticed because it was out of the ordinary. Something told her to look in the yard. Maybe intuition but she noticed something out of place. At 1st she thought it was coffee ground and what looked like cooked rice. The substance looked like it was hot when it made contact with the yard since the snow was melted all around the substance. But there were no tracks leading up to the substance which was strange. I decided to take a picture of it before leaving for work. To me the substance looked like nothing from this earth. The black stuff looks like space rocks or some kind of debris from take off? Can't explain what the white goo is but it looks sticky and clumped together like a food of some sort. How can we get sample of the substance to an investigator so it can be tested? -**********“When I was living in Georgia a few years ago, a young male (early 20's) told me about an abandoned house that was about a half mile from him. He and a friend took a trip to the house went up the stairs then realized they were not in the house no more. I asked 'where were you two then?' We were in a large school with period setting. I asked about what possible time period, possibly the progressive era was a good guess. They do not know how long they were in there, but long enough to know that something was wrong. He told me they walked the halls and every room was identical. They walked into one of the rooms and sat in the classroom. Being young they did not sense any danger or what was going on. He told me that they sat there for a few minutes and then they turn around as if the stairway was behind them. He asked his friend if he wanted to go down the stairs. They went down the stairway with ease, exited the house and walked out. They hesitated for a brief moment. He asked his friend if he wanted to go back in to look around again, and the both agreed to go back upstairs. As they went upstairs again, it was like the classrooms never existed, because I knew what house he went in and it should have only taken them no more then 10 seconds to walk across from one side to the other. What I knew he did not, and that was the woman that owned the house many years ago (through records) she was a school teacher. So I do not know if her ghost was there or something and his spirit became intertwined with hers. I do not know, but it was one of the most interesting stories I have ever heard.”**********Port Charlotte, FL - 2018-03-21: A larger Xenomorph looking creature saw me as I entered our screen porch area, and escaped through a missing screen lost during hurricane. It used one foot to push off, and jumped clear onto the one story roof, scattering rocks into the patio area. Then it went over the roof, I think back to the canal and escaped into the water. Dark black a little shiny large maybe nine foot, exoskeleton, looked like an ant like Xeno, it was not hostile it only looked to escape. Someone else from the house was there but I don't know who I heard the door close. -**********“I had a glitch in the world. I've lived in the same state for over 14 years. SINCE I WAS BORN, and while I was going to my friend's house, I realized something was wrong, I was on the wrong street. Somehow the WHOLE street moved over and another one was there which never knew about, which was there all this time. (MY friend says the street has always been there.) I don't know how, but it wasn't there before, somehow a WHOLE ENTIRE street was made overnight. I'm serious, like, what happened?”********************