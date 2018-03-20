The Crash That Didn't Happen

“I wouldn't normally tell this story as most people would shrug it off, but here it goes. I was staying in El Paso, TX for a few months, and had to smoke my cigarettes outside in the backyard. The backyard of this house was the typical Texas style, with stone walls around the border. Beyond the wall was an open natural desert for a few miles as it overlooked the Mexican border, etc. (Awesome view). I had been there for four months at this point, and was very aware of the border patrol helicopters, the stars, and pretty much all sky related happenings, considering the guy I was with was really into UFOs like I was, so we watched satellites a lot, etc. With that said, I know in the four months I was there, no planes flew over the residential area. Just helicopters over the desert pretty much. Planes stuck to the northern part of where we were.
As I was outside by myself one night around midnight, I saw strange lights coming in low, as if getting ready to land. It was startling enough that I knocked on the sliding glass door and motioned for him to come out to ask him what it was. By the time he got to the door I realized oh, it's definitely a plane, and told him, 'Nevermind, I thought I saw something. It's just a plane lol'. It was clearly a commercial airline, had the blinking lights and everything. He went back inside. I watched as it came closer and closer, getting quite low within a minute or two. Now it's over the houses, about 20 houses away. I'm kinda sh*tting myself, it looks so low it's about to hit these houses! As it flies directly above me in the backyard, I brace for the noise that's about to hit me as I have never been this close to a moving plane before. It passes above me, and it's so low that I can see the landing gear and the seams of welded metal and detail of the plane. Mind you, I wasn't wearing my glasses and could still make out the distinct details. Couldn't be more than 300 feet above me.
I am ready to put my hands up to my ears since there's NO WAY this isn't going to be crazy loud. I stand there waiting and watch it pass, it's so low that the small tree patch in the next yard block it from my sight almost immediately..... NO NOISE. I mean, not a whisper. Not a breeze. Nothing. I waited a few more seconds thinking ok its soooo close that the sonic boom must be lagging. Nope... nothing. At first I wasn't as concerned about the missing noise thing as I was about the fact that the plane was clearly crashing. The engine must have gone out and I'm about to witness a very loud plane crash a few houses down and start to panic. There's no airport or runway in that direction for miles, if not hundreds of miles. The El Paso airport was in the opposite direction. Absolutely no plane crash, no plane gaining altitude, nothing. Just vanished.
I would have just put this out of my mind and figured it to be my imagination or something but 2 nights later the EXACT thing happened again. This time everyone was asleep inside. I watched as it came in from the horizon and slowly followed the same path. Lowering until it was directly above the houses a few hundred feet up. Same path as the last one. Not a damn whisper of noise. I can hear planes 1,000 feet up every day as they pass. These planes did not make noise. I simply can not explain it. There's no way the noise bounced off the small desert hill out in the distance or somehow echoed off and directed the sound to a different place. It was so unbelievably close that again, even though I knew it was the same thing, I again braced for impact. Thinking that this is gonna be so loud 'oh my God.' Nope. Never made noise. I then realized it's not a crashing plane at all. Two planes can't crash in the same ridiculous path. And nothing was in the news following both instances. Believe me, I checked. It's as if I was the only one that saw this giant unmistakable commercial 747 plane fly over my freakin' head. Twice. And didn't cause even a quiver around me. I will never ever forget the eerie silence. It's just not physically possible.”
