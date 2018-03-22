Shmelix...'Get her!'

“Very recently I had something very strange happen to me and I wanted to tell you all about it. There's a stray cat that's been coming to our yard for about a year now. She is somewhat feral, but you can also approach her at other times. She is a calico cat, but with some tiger stripes mixed in. We call her. So one day, I saw that Shemlix was getting bigger and bigger, and I knew that it was because she got pregnant, so I wanted to get her spayed as soon as possible. I put Shmelix in the plastic carrier, however because she is somewhat feral, she started banging her body against the inside of it, however there is no way she could get out of it because it was sealed shut.What was weird is that as I was walking down the street to hail a cab, a very weird, grinning sort of man with a top hat of sorts, was walking towards me. He started saying, 'Get her... Get her... Get her,' which was very weird in and of itself, however he quickly said, 'She is leaving.' When I looked inside the transporter the cat was gone, and when I looked at the street, she was running at full speed away from me. I was so freaked out by it that I immediately went into shock. There is literally no way she could have escaped. I immediately thought of those magician shows where a bunny disappears or a bunny comes out of a hat. It was pure magic, and I didn't know if this guy had anything to do with it, or if it was some sort of glitch in the matrix. I just know that when I saw the man, I didn't like the feeling I had. He seemed somewhat inhuman. He looked human but there was something about him, the way he uttered those words, 'Get her,' was cruel and sadistic in some way. Me struggling with the cat seemed like a game to him. That's my story, and I'm still freaked out about it, I don't know how she got out...it was virtually impossible unless this man made my cat teleport.Source: Youtube comments, JS