Pale Blue-Eyed Man-Bat Encountered Near North Prairie, WI

I recently received the following account:
Hello Lon,
First of all, I would like to thank you for your site. Here I don't feel ridiculed telling my story. Even if I am, I don't care what the sceptics think. I know what I saw, and it is the truth.
In July, 2006, on the 15th or 16th, my husband and I were in the process of moving from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to a small area between Whitewater and Eagle WI. It was about 9:30 PM, and there was a bright full moon in a clear sky.
We were travelling down Highway 59 East, past Eagle, turning onto Road X...a somewhat desolate stretch. A thin band of trees are on each side of the road, with open fields behind them. This area is about 18 miles approximately east of Whitewater, located between Eagle and North Prairie, WI.
My husband was driving, his two young children in the back seat, I believe asleep. Suddenly swooping over the trees on our left, lowering down in front of the car windshield, then upwards again over the treetops to our right, gliding at a slow ascent over the field, was what I would describe as man with bat-like features, flying like a bat.
This creature was as real as you and I are. We had a very close up look at it. It was long, 6-7 feet in length. I say length, because it was flying sideways, looking into the car, much like doing the side-stroke. It was a dark grey, very leathery skin, one wing kind of tucked into its side (the one facing the ground) and the other flapping while it flew. The wing was huge, and exactly like a bats. What got me the most were the eyes. They were very round. Where the whites would be, looked rhuemy, the best way to describe it. The irises were of a very pale blue. I was not afraid. I was astounded, amazed, and even excited. My husband was shook up, and would not stop when I asked him to. The kids were in the car.
I hope this will also bring more people forward who have seen this mystery creature, or other creatures as well. I was reading recently online of a woman in Minot, WI, who in about 1960, also had seen a creature of this description. I notice that some who have witnessed this, compare it to the creature from the movie, "Jeepers Creepers." There are definitely similarities. I had never seen the movie yet, prior to my sighting.
Sincerely, DS
NOTE: This sighting was on the edge of the Kettle-Moraine Low Prairie State Natural Area. The pale blue eyes and the sideways flight using one wing, is quite interesting. Out of all the sightings I have received over the years, these characteristics are unique. Another example of how bizarre and mysterious these beings really are. I'm going to include this sighting to the interactive map, since it is within 100 or so miles from Chicago. Lon
In accordance with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of 'Phantoms and Monsters' and/or its associates. These witnesses put their trust is us, and we intend on honoring their requests. Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
