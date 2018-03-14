Daily 2 Cents: Who Was Driving the Old Trolley Bus? -- Research Center Concept -- Mountain Lions Prowling the SF Bay Area

RESEARCH CENTER CONCEPT



Hey folks...I posted earlier at Facebook: "Could talk of a brick & mortar UFO / anomalies research center actually become a reality?"



Let me clarify my statement. We are liquidating the family business due to my father's health issues...and I will eventually have a building available. Butch, myself and a few friends have talked about opening an actual research center for several years. There have been various attempts by others in the past...but the lack of funds, leases, non-support, etc. have resulted in their closure.



This project is merely a 'thought' at this point...but I feel that this is a venture that could gain some momentum. Just putting it 'out there' for suggestions and thoughts, which are welcomed.



There would be ample space for actual research, with database access and other media availability. We will focus on all facets of the paranormal and the supernatural...cryptids, UFOs, non-terrestrial beings, spiritual, unknown entities, etc. There is another 500 square feet of open floor space available for lectures / meetings. I also have a secure parking lot, which can be expanded if needed.



This will not be a profit-making enterprise. Any expenses would need to be covered through donations, fundraisers and volunteers. It would be based in south central Pennsylvania (in Hanover...just east of Gettysburg and southwest of York). Lon

“True story of my own personal experience of a ghost vehicle. More than 30 years ago, sometime around the mid 1980's, I was just a very young boy and had gone with my dad to a local shopping area. I can't recall anything whatsoever about the occasion, where exactly we had been, for what purpose, but my memory of it begins with us waiting for a bus to take us home. When the bus arrived, it looked like the typical type of double decker bus which operated in the city, except for having two long metal prongs sticking from the roof. My dad actually worked for this very same bus company at the time, drove the entire fleet of vehicles including on the route we were about to be travelling on as passengers. Yet he sounded pleasantly surprised by the vehicle. "Oh, it's an old trolley bus!" he exclaimed. That phrase is perhaps the most striking part of the event. I had never encountered the term "Trolley bus." before.As the bus was pulling up to let us on board, I asked what a trolley bus was, and my dad gave me an extremely brief yet thoroughly descriptive explanation that they were trackless trams which operated on electricity from overhead cables, supplied through the two conductive rods on top of the vehicle. He expressed shock that the vehicle was even running at all, as it had no electricity power supply on this route, or indeed anywhere in the city, and they could not be converted to run on fuel. The bus pulled up, opened its door and we boarded. The fare was payable to the driver upon boarding, yet we immediately encountered a problem with doing that. There was no driver. As vivid as can be, I can still recall the sight of the driver's cab without anyone occupying it. There was an awkward moment, then the so-called driver asked for the fare, yet he was seated on one of the long passenger benches towards the front of the bus which were situated side-on. He had a ticket / coin machine on his lap. The door closed and the bus pulled away whilst my dad dealt with buying the tickets. We stood at the front of the vehicle, right by the driver's cab and I swear this bus was driving itself. The steering wheel was turning, the bus was in motion, there was not a driver in the cab. My dad didn't seem alarmed by any of this and chatted to both the "driver" and another man in a uniform who stood beside, surely an inspector, about the vehicle whilst obtaining the tickets. There is only a certain amount of time that you can watch a bus drive itself before asking "How is this bus driving itself?!", which is exactly what I did. My dad was in a smiley, relaxed mood about it and told me that it was being driven by remote control. Well, the "driver" on the passenger seat certainly wasn't operating a remote control, none of the other occupants were, not to mention that it would not be possible anyway.This 10 minute journey did not have anyone on-board driving it. It was a puzzling event, yet being so young I just accepted it, especially because my dad wasn't showing concern about the unusualness of it all. But it never left my memory. I brought it up in conversations with people down the years, right into adulthood. My dad is now deceased, but some years ago I asked him about the event. As I was recounting it, at first he had no recollection of it and was dismissive of the possibility that a trolley bus could be in any way converted to run in the city. Yet I recounted the story in full detail and by the end of it his memory was significantly jogged. With bewilderment he claimed that he could remember the event I had described. But, like myself, could not begin to explain how this event occurred when none of what happened could be possible. Two people now remembered this event. But it left many questions unanswerable as to how those impossibilities actually occurred. I will never be able to explain how this happened, but I know for certain that it did.”********************They are suspected of making off with a small dog in Pescadero. They’re being blamed for mysterious sheep deaths in Sonoma County. And local outdoors writer Tom Stienstra even found one lurking outside the back door of his Northern California house the other day.They’re mountain lions. And lately they seem to be making a ton of cameo appearances all over the Bay Area and up and down the state. Here’s a local listing of where the animals have been spotted or at least have been suspected of showing up, sometimes to the alarm of ranchers, wildlife officials and panicked pet owners.Residents in and around this sleepy coastal burg have been on edge in recent days as county officials are warning the public there may be an aggressive mountain lion in the area. Over the weekend, a resident in the 5000 block of Pescadero Creek Road let their small pet outside the home around 9 p.m. Saturday. A short time later, the resident reportedly heard the pet yelp and it has not been seen since.County officials said that while they can’t positively confirm that it was a lion that snatched that particular pet there have been reports recently of an aggressive lion in the same area that has killed livestock. Officials cautioned residents to keep a sharp eye on their pets and any livestock in their care, especially late at night and early in the morning.********************