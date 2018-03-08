Daily 2 Cents: 'What happened to me?' -- Pentagon Gearing Up for Space Warfare -- Phantom Hitchhiker Leaves Footprints

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon









“I live about a half hour from where I work and can get there going about 5 different ways. I usually take the most direct path because the other ways take me into Amish country and heavy deer traffic. Plus its shorter obviously. I pulled out of my driveway...and the next thing I remember is pulling into a gas station in a town almost 2 hours in the opposite direction! A good chunk of the way across the state where I live. I don’t recall leaving the town where I live, driving the interstate, or the sunrise that morning I leave for work about 5am. Its still dark. The thing that creeps me out the most is the fact that like I said where I was is well over 100 miles away from my house. What I would love to know is how I got there in about an hour and a half. It was just after 6:30 am. I would have to have driven through the state capital as well early morning going well over 70 or 80 mph, at least, plus retain 0 memory of it. That freaked me out so bad I called in and told them I wasn’t going to be there for health reasons and went to see my doctor. Told him that story. I'm fairly young and Alzheimer's doesn’t run in my family the doctor told me I literally somehow hypnotized myself basically. I brought up the incredible time I reached this destination, and the towns I would have had to drive through to get there. He told me to slow down...no help. That was about a year ago and it hasn’t happened since, but what really freaks me out was the fact that it happened during a minor UFO flap in the area. I even had relatives claim they saw weird sh*t in the sky. Who knows.”**********The Pentagon is preparing for war should China, Russia, or other adversaries attack vital American satellites and other space systems, a senior Pentagon official told Congress on Wednesday.John Rood, undersecretary of defense for policy, testified before a House subcommittee that the Trump administration's new defense policy calls for conducting military and other operations in response to space attacks, mainly by China and Russia.Rood said American space systems are essential for "our prosperity, security, and way of life.""And [Defense Department] space capabilities are critical for effective deterrence, defense, and force projection capabilities," he told a hearing of the House Armed Services subcommittee on strategic forces."Due to the critical importance of these assets, the national security strategy states, ‘any harmful interference with or attack upon critical components of our space architecture that directly affects this vital U.S. interest will be met with a deliberate response at a time, place, manner, and domain of our choosing.'"**********An Argentinian man has been making news headlines all over South America for experiencing a bizarre paranormal phenomenon. A hitchhiker he picked up from the side of the road allegedly disappeared from the front passenger seat of his truck, leaving behind only a burnt smell and melted shoe marks in the rubber car mats.Pedro Peirone, from the town of San Jose de la Esquina, in Santa Fe, was driving home on February 26th, when he saw a young man hitchhiking on the side of the road. As he often did on his business trips around the province, Peirone pulled over and offered to give the boy a ride. Although the hitchhiker was a bit shy and reserved, Pedro says he seemed to be a regular teen the likes of which he often picked up. But while he can hardly remember the faces of most of the people he given rides to throughout the years, the memory of this particular boy will probably stay with him for the rest of his life.Looking back on the events that transpired that day, Pedro Peirone wishes he had learned more about his mysterious passenger. All he was able to get out of him was that he came from the neighboring town of Arteaga and that he was 17-years-old. When asked if he was going all the way to San Jose de la Esquina, the boy said “no”, adding that he will let Peirone know where he’d like to get out.***************************************************

