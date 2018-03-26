Daily 2 Cents: Unknown Roaring Creature at Illinois Quarry -- 'I felt horribly alone and frightened' -- Tall Dark Grey in the Kitchen

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



My girlfriend and I were fishing at a stone quarry that was pretty much surrounded by corn fields and some small patches of light forest and shrubbery. The sun had just set and we were behind stone walls inside the small quarry so it was getting darker a little faster. One side of the quarry the stone wall was elevated 40 feet, (that is the side we face while fishing) while the area behind us slowly rose to a corn field edged by shrubbery and small trees. The edge of the trees and shrubbery is about 15 to 20 yards behind us.We were sitting on the edge of the water contemplating packing up when all of a sudden we heard this very loud roar...and I mean loud. It made us both jump up instantly. It roared (howled) again. I could see the outline of a creature with a large head and large eyes. I grabbed my flashlight and shined it at the creature. It had very large greenish-orangish oval eyes. It roared again and you could see very large predator like teeth. Then it moved through the trees and shrugs so fast we could not see it move until it was at it's next destination. Then it roared again. It had a roar that was not like anything that lives on this planet...especially in Illinois. I can still mimic the sound that it made. It was very scary. The creature was at it's closest 10 yards and maybe 50 yards at it's furthest. The eyes reminded me of a large reptile.The next day I went back with my friend to see if I could see anything or any signs of anything. I could not see anything such as tracks or broken limbs. Nothing.My buddy and I started fishing. We were there about and hour when it started to get dark again. We packed up and started to walk up the short path to my Jeep when we both stopped in our tracks. Coming across the cornfield at treetop level was a craft. It had several lights on it and it had a large light that shined on us for a few seconds. Then it made a 45 degree turn and went out of the atmosphere in the blink of eye.The craft the we saw did not have a sound. We were pretty much surrounded by the stone quarry. We could here a pin drop on the other side but this craft did not have a sound. -**********I was operating a motorcoach, 40ft commercial bus, west bound into Boulder, Colorado. It 1st appeared at about 45% directly in front of my vehicle matching my speed, approximately 70mph. It slowed and fell behind me and suddenly turned on a single light, sweeping back and forth the full length of the vehicle, eventually simultaneously concentrating yet another beam into the cab and one on the roadway in front. I became ill from fear at that point and snapped a picture.I tried to calm down by telling myself that it was only a helicopter but it suddenly ascended to approximately 100ft above the roadway exposing a large sphere w/ no exterior illumination save the two sweeping beams.I am not a man given to panic but was fast approaching that point. I had tried deceleration and acceleration to no avail. The object matched every maneuver.As we approached an overpass, the beams switched off and I lost sight of it. I pulled into a toll station, exited the bus and threw up. I was alone and dead heading and had no passengers. I felt horribly alone and frightened. I have traveled around the world and have never seen anything like it. -**********I woke up around 5:25am on March 25, 2018, I went to the bathroom. As I was coming out of the bathroom, to my left in the kitchen, I saw a very tall dark grey alien life form in my kitchen. I took my cellphone and turned the light side of my phone toward the kitchen to see it more clearly but it had left abruptly. It appeared to be a young boy alien. It did not scare me because it's vibe was friendly and playful. It was as if it was afraid of me more so than I was afraid of it. -**********Ground squirrels are having their way across the San Diego County coast, despite the best efforts of city and state parks officials to reduce their numbers."I almost tripped over a few, and one tried to join me here at the picnic table," said Kevin Braasch, a visitor from Chicago who had just sat down near Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after a two-mile jog from his hotel. "They sure are friendly creatures."A little too friendly, most people would say. The squirrel population is booming at the beach, so much so that the animals have lost their fear of humans. They scamper right up to people, usually looking for a handout.But don't feed the animals, the rangers caution.********************