Daily 2 Cents: 'Someone was under my pillow!' -- Unknown Flying 'Devil' -- Humanoid Observers?

“Once when I was a child I was lying in bed watching TV. It was only my mom, brother and I in the house. My brother and mom were downstairs in the kitchen and I was upstairs in my mom's bed. Let me say, I wasn’t sleepy. I didn’t just wake up from sleeping a few minutes prior to this experience and I wasn’t under the influence of anything. I was 9 years old when I had this experience. Well while I was lying down watching TV, all of a sudden, I felt like a hand began to move under my pillow. It started from directly behind the bed and felt as if it was making its way to my back as the pillow began raising my head more and more as if someone was moving their hand and arm under the pillow. That’s exactly what it felt like and not only did I feel this, I heard it, just as if someone was moving their hand under a pillow. As that was happening it took me a moment to process what was going on. I blocked out the sound of the TV and all of a sudden I jumped up on the bed leaped off and ran as fast as I can to my mom and brother who are downstairs. Let me tell you I still remember the goosebumps from that day. Also I’m completely sane. I served in the US military and I had a certain clearance in the military, so I was interviewed along with 3 other people that knew me were interviewed. I can assure you I’m not crazy. My mother, brother and wife are the only ones that know this story. Do you know of anyone that has ever experienced something like this before? It only happened to me once by the way.”

Bear with me. This is a very detailed account of what I experienced, and quite frankly, have no way of explaining what exactly I witnessed and felt.



It was a little more than 5 years ago. I was sitting on my couch, talking on the phone with a friend about my upcoming baby shower. I was alone, which is normal. It was just after noon. Very suddenly, the atmosphere in my house got very thick and heavy. It also felt electrically charged. I looked over to the entryway leading into my kitchen when I saw a very tall (7+ feet) humanoid figure step out from behind the wall and immediately step back. It was "looking" in my direction when it stepped out and seemed to jump in surprise at the realization that I was looking at it. I told my friend I had to go and hung up, never taking my eyes off the entryway. Once I hung up the phone, I saw a smaller figure (5 to 6 feet tall) creep out of my hallway directly across from the other figure. It was hunched over, like it was trying to hide from me. It went towards my stairs and as it was ascending the stairs it turned and looked at me. It was almost like it was checking to see if I was still watching. And when it realized I was, it seemed to have a sort of "oh shit, she saw me" moment as well and ducked back down. I said hello. Immediately after speaking I heard a sound similar to bells but off somehow. The heaviness and static feeling dissipated instantly and I immediately knew I was alone and they had left. This whole thing took place in about a minute.



Now for their physical description. Their arms and legs were disproportionately longer than they should have been in comparison to their very skinny torsos. Long necks. Smallish heads. Think Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. They appeared to be made of tv static and smoke. They seemed to be glowing from within. Not brightly, just a subtle glow all over. They were a grayish white color. They had no discernible facial features, but I knew when they were looking at me. They almost seemed purposely blurred. Like someone on a tv show that doesn't want their identity shown. The "smoke and static" was solid. It wasn't swirling or moving in anyway. They had mass. I could not see through them. The smaller one even had a shadow. Their movements were smooth and fluid like a humans. There was nothing odd or disconcerting about the way they moved. They behaved like people trying to sneak about without being seen.



I got the distinct impression that the taller one was male and the smaller one was female. I felt that they were studying or observing me in some capacity, and that I was absolutely not supposed to see them. Like it was supposed to be impossible to see them. They both genuinely seemed shocked that I could see them. They seemed familiar with my home. As if they'd been there a while. Never once during this did I feel scared. I never felt like I was in danger. They felt neutral, leaning towards benevolent. I felt confused and surprised. But nothing even close to fear. They gave off the vibe that they were disappointed and shocked that I had seen them and that had somehow broken their protocol. Like they had a job to do and failed. I don't know why I feel this way, that's just how I felt in the moment and still do to this day.



I don't believe there was any malice in what they were doing. I truly believe they were observing or studying me. Why, I don't know. There is nothing particularly interesting or exceptional about me. That's just the impression I got from them. I don't know how to truly explain what I saw and felt, but I know it was real. - www.reddit.com/r/Humanoidencounters/ - foldedfrogs

