Daily 2 Cents: Severed Heads...and Aliens Eating People -- Grandfather's Missing Time -- Creepy Message Freaks School Kids

Marie Derobertis

Regional FOIA/Privacy Act Coordinator

Forest Service

Southwestern Region

p: 505-842-3172

mderobertis@fs.fed.us

333 Broadway Blvd. SE

Albuquerque, NM 871 02

www.fs.fed.us



From: Rockett, Paige D -FS

Sent: Monday, December 30, 2013 1 :33 PM

To: FS-pdl r3 tonto group-and-rangers

Cc: FS-pdl r3 all paos



Subject: Secret govt installation being built in the Salt River Canyon area on the TNF: call-in report today at front desk.



All -



David received a call this morning at the front desk from a male caller reporting the construction of a secret government installation upstream from the Salt River Canyon past Pinal Creek (upstream from Roosevelt Lake). Aliens and at least one detached head are involved.



Caller claims to have seen construction cranes coming out the side of the cliffs, miniature stealth planes and UFOs, aliens and people working together at the site, aliens eating people. He found a severed head and claims to have pictures of some of this stuff.



Caller reported that he is 60, not crazy, and doesn't do drugs. He said he had already called the "office at the lake," but he didn't know if those people were turning the other cheek or maybe those people have been paid off.



David had him leave a message with Bray.



Please let me know if there are any Talking Points to be developed. I'm sure the Phoenix media will be all over this.



Thanks

