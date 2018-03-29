Daily 2 Cents: Pope Declares 'There is no Hell' -- Abducted by Black Triangular Craft -- New Human Organ Discovered

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



In another interview with his longtime atheist friend, Eugenio Scalfari, Pope Francis claims that Hell does not exist and that condemned souls just "disappear." This is a denial of the 2,000-year-old teaching of the Catholic Church about the reality of Hell and the eternal existence of the soul.The interview between Scalfari and the Pope was published March 28, 2018 in La Repubblica. The relevant section on Hell was translated by the highly respected web log, Rorate Caeli.The interview is headlined, "The Pope: It is an honor to be called revolutionary." (Il Papa: “È un onore essere chiamato rivoluzionario.")Scalfari says to the Pope, "Your Holiness, in our previous meeting you told me that our species will disappear in a certain moment and that God, still out of his creative force, will create new species. You have never spoken to me about the souls who died in sin and will go to hell to suffer it for eternity. You have however spoken to me of good souls, admitted to the contemplation of God. But what about bad souls? Where are they punished?"Pope Francis says, "They are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and enter the rank of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, there is the disappearance of sinful souls."**********I have trouble remembering details. I was abducted onto a triangle shaped black craft. There were multiple three-foot tall gray aliens with big, slanted, black eyes and big heads. There was a leader gray alien who was around 7 feet tall. I don't remember much about being on the ship, which seems strange to me. I managed to video tape them leaving after they dropped me off. They didn't bring me back home, they dropped me off randomly outside somewhere a few miles from home. This is not the first time this has happened to me and my memory always seems hazy of the events. Sometimes memories come back in my dreams about them being doctors or something. -**********Anatomy books are in need of a major upgrade, argue a team of scientists in a paper published Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports. They say the body contains a previously undiscovered network of fluid-filled pockets and collagen underneath the skin that covers most of the body and internal organs. More than that, the structure should be considered an organ itself.The proposed organ, christened the interstitium (“interstices” being a catch-all term for the space between the structures of the body), was discovered accidentally, the researchers say.They stumbled upon it while conducting routine endoscopies, a medical procedure that sends a small camera down your gullet in order to look at the digestive tract. Newer versions of the endoscopy, using lasers, now allow doctors to look at living tissue on a microscopic level. But when they took a peek at patients’ bile ducts, instead of finding the dense connective tissue assumed to be enveloping most organs, they saw something else: a mesh-like pattern of dark branching bands made of collagen surrounding large, fluid-filled spaces.********************