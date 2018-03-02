Daily 2 Cents: Mount Hood 'Man-Bat' -- 'Small Female' Alien Encounter -- Deadly Exorcism

“I live here in Portland, Oregon. I like to go out for night-time drives and get out of the city to maintain my sanity. One of my normal circuits is to go out and make a loop of Mount Hood. So I was just south of the Mount Hood Meadows Exit on Highway 35 out there, heading north, and I saw what appeared to be a creature trying to land on the top of one of the very large pine trees out there. It appeared to be flying in the manner of a bat. The body of it was about the size of a human torso so it was large. Its wingspan was greater than the width of the traffic lights. It was very large. (Lewis asks where he saw it again) Just south of the Mount Hood Meadows Exit on Highway 35, immediately east of Mount Hood as I was going north. (Lewis asks when this happened)



Less than two weeks ago (late September or early October, 2016) I spoke to my mom about this and she's an over-the-road trucker and she sees a lot of weird things on the road in her travels. So she did a little bit of internet digging about large flying creature sightings in this area and there appears to be an on-going record of people reporting pterodactyl sightings. (Lewis asks how long he saw it) It was dark out. I didn't see it well and I only saw it for a couple seconds and to me it appeared to be more like a bat than a bird, in the way that it was flying. So if you take into account the research that my mom did. It falls into line with the whole pterodactyl thing which I'm not sure if those reports you've seen.”

Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

**********I was leaving the local movie theater after seeing the last Spider-Man movie. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a small figure standing on the other side of the old food court looking at people walking around. No one seemed to see the figure but me. I kept walking towards the exit were I had parked my car. The small figure looked like the female being I saw in the flash back from the 90's. But she had very neatly combed shoulder length black hair. She was starting to walk behind a group of people. I said in my head "you look good." The female being's head shook fast then she came running from behind the people in front of her around to stand less then 5 feet away from me. She was not grey-skinned or had the black large eyes that everyone describes about the aliens. But she had shoulder length black hair parted on her right. Her skin was pure white like milky or egg white. Her eyes were clear white with a small black pupal that was quickly darting back and forth as she was looking me over from my feet up to my head. She was wearing a single piece black jumpsuit. But around her waist she had a very shiny metallic silver or platinum cloth that dipped at her stomach forming a v-shape. I also noticed she had a rounding of her hips and with the neat appearance of her hair I felt that was important. Before she was able to look into my eyes I looked away and turned around and went back to my car. It bothers me that I didn't try to communicate with her more, or at least take a picture or video with my cell phone. The whole encounter lasted less then 15 seconds. -**********When a young Nicaraguan woman became mentally ill, the pastor in her village decided to carry out an exorcism to expel her “demons”.She was starved and so badly burned that she soon died, causing a national outcry.I visited the remote village where the woman grew up, to find out how misogyny, belief in the devil and poor education led to murder.At dawn, Vilma Trujillo was led out of the Celestial Vision church - a dark wooden cabin where she had been held captive for almost a week - and tied to a guava tree.The 25-year-old had been taken there after starting to hallucinate and talk to herself. It was for her own good, she was told. Prayers were the antidote to the demons that possessed her.****************************************

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of 'Phantoms and Monsters' and/or its associates.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved